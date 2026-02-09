The Tab

I’m in prison with Lucy Letby right now and this is what she’s really like

‘She’s just odd’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Everyone’s talking about Lucy Letby once again after the new Netflix documentary released, and someone who is in prison with her has revealed what she’s actually like in real life.

The Investigation of Lucy Letby uses unseen footage to revisit the case of the 36-year-old, who was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more between June 2015 and June 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

She’s currently serving her life sentence at HMP Bronzefield prison in Surrey, England, and is considered a Category A inmate there. An anonymous prisoner who’s in jail with her right now told The Mirror she’s not very friendly and keeps herself to herself.

“She is really odd, she’s very weird. She doesn’t come across as very sympathetic. She’s not very friendly, she’s super shy actually, but she will help wherever she can. She’s just odd, she has a weird look. When she thinks someone is looking at her, she stares at people,” they said.

Credit: Netflix

According to them, Letby is always “whining” about life and can’t walk along the corridors by herself, always having to be joined by a prison officer. They explained: “Lucy has to be accompanied by a guard everywhere she goes. She is considered dangerous and also is vulnerable to other prisoners.”

Apparently, she’s “best friends” with Beinash Batool, another criminal who murdered her 10-year-old step-daughter, Sara Sharif, at her home in Woking, Surrey, in 2023. Beinash and her partner Urfan are both serving life in jail.

Speaking in July 2025, when the Crown Prosecution Services were investigating more allegations, the inmate added about Letby: “She’s worried about the time this is all taking, the last trial was one year long, with zero defence experts, but now they are going to have these 14 people, how long is the trial going to be, what court is going to be able to manage a year-long trial.

“She’s in the prime of her life and her life is wasting away.”

Featured image credit: Netflix

