Inmate reveals Lucy Letby has THREE prison jobs — so this is what she actually does behind bars

Suchismita Ghosh

Lucy Letby is currently serving her life sentence at HMP Bronzefield prison in Surrey, and now her inmates have revealed that she has three prison jobs, so here’s what she actually does.

Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more. Her life inside is tightly controlled, surprisingly busy, and very different from most prisoners, with three jobs, constant supervision, and growing tension on the wing as other inmates react to her notoriety. She is classed as a Category A prisoner.

Despite serving life sentences, Lucy Letby isn’t locked in her cell 24/7. According to her inmates, she actually has three separate jobs inside HMP Bronzefield, which is pretty unusual and has caused loads of resentment.

via Netflix

So, here’s exactly what she does for work in the prison.

1. Laundry worker

Lucy works as part of the laundry team, which insiders say is one of the most sought-after jobs in the prison. The role means she is out of her cell for long periods, collecting washing from inmates, taking it to the laundry room, folding it, and returning it.

A prison source told The Mirror that Lucy is rarely caught off guard in the mornings. They added that guards usually have to wake prisoners up, but not her. They said she is “already dressed and ready” when unlocked, and added, “She does the laundry for our wing, so yeah, she’s always out and about.”

The same source said her cell is kept spotless, adding, “There isn’t a thing out of place or a speck of dust. It feels eerily clean, almost like a hospital ward, which obviously doesn’t feel right to say.”

The laundry role reportedly earns her around £8 a week, which is more than many inmates manage.

2. Kitchen server

On top of that, Lucy also works as a kitchen server. This job also gives her early access out of her cell and keeps her moving around the unit.

According to a prison insider, “She does the toast in the morning, she does the laundry for our wing.”

This job involves helping prepare and serve food to other prisoners. And it comes with another £8 a week, meaning she’s already earning more than most inmates with just these two roles.

Sources say this has caused friction because most prisoners are lucky to be offered one job, never mind two.

3. Enhanced library worker

Lucy’s third and most recent job is working in the enhanced library. It’s a special library only accessible to prisoners with enhanced status.

This role involves handing out legal books and films, keeping the area tidy, and managing materials. A prison source said that this job pushed her weekly earnings up to nearly £20 a week, which in prison terms is seen as a lot.

The source said, “She gets almost £20 a week, which in prison money is a lot. She buys loads and loads of junk food.”

They also claimed that other prisoners aren’t always allowed into the enhanced library when Lucy is there. This is because she is considered high-risk and needs protection from attacks.

Several inmates have complained that Letby’s work setup feels unfair. One inmate said, “She’s really p*ssing off the other women. Most people are lucky to get one job, she’s got three of the cushiest ones.”

