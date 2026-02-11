The chilling eight word question Lucy Letby asked mum of baby she’d just murdered

1 hour ago

The new Lucy Letby documentary on Netflix leaves out some chilling details, including an eerie question the nurse asked the mother of one of the babies she has been found guilty of killing.

The former nurse is spending the rest of her life behind bars at HMP Bronzefield after being convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

During a 2024 inquiry after the now-36-year-old was sentenced, a mum revealed that Letby asked her a really odd question when her son unexpectedly collapsed in the middle of the night. The nurse rushed to the neonatal unit to resuscitate him and asked the mum, as reported by The Mirror: “Would you like me to call a priest?”

The mother said this was really strange because at that point, there were no signs her baby was going to die, but it’s like Letby already knew the infant’s fate.

“Even though I was faced with a situation where my son was having CPR, I was still quite confused and disoriented as to what was going on, and until I was asked that question, it really didn’t hit me that there was a chance he was going to die,” the parent told the inquiry.

“I asked her. I said, you know, ‘Do you think he’s going to die?’ And she said, ‘Yes, I think so.’ And at the time – you know, as I say, I didn’t know this nurse’s name, I hadn’t seen her before, but I believe this was Lucy Letby.”

This was the infant now known as Baby C in the trial, who died when he was just four days old on 14th June 2015 after being born at 30 weeks. Letby was convicted of the murder of Baby C on 18th August 2023 by injecting air into his stomach via a nasogastric tube, which caused his collapse.

