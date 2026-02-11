The Tab
Lucy Letby midwife

Midwife defends shockingly ‘suspicious’ thing Lucy Letby did after killing seven babies

‘A retrial would be the safest and fairest way forward’

Ellissa Bain

The part of the new Lucy Letby documentary that people are most shocked about is the box of handover sheets the nurse had in her wardrobe labelled “keep,” which related to some of the babies who died. It was used as evidence in court to find her guilty, but a midwife has defended the “suspicious” act.

The Investigation of Lucy Letby explores the 36-year-old was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more at the Countess of Chester Hospital, using unseen arrest footage. It also raises the idea that she may be innocent, although there are currently no plans for a retrial. She’s currently in prison at HMP Bronzefield.

Speaking on TikTok, a UK-based midwife who goes by Midwife Millar online has been commenting on the documentary from a medical perspective, and she claims lots of the things Lucy Letby did that people think proves she murdered the babies are actually really normal. Specifically, taking home handover sheets is “really common”.

“Two aspects to Lucy Letby taking home patient notes or handover sheets as it was. Number one, it’s really common nurses and midwives walk out after 14 hours on a shift with their handover sheet in their pocket. Number two, it’s extremely common for nurses on midwives to keep those if there is an issue with the delivery, the baby, the patient,” she said.

“That is liquid gold, to be able to remember exactly what happened with that patient, so that you can write your statement for the coroner’s inquest. Anything that’s asked within the trust. It is absolutely the norm and there is nothing strange about Lucy Letby having those at home.”

The midwife thinks a retrial would be the “safest and fairest” way forward, because there is no evidence that “incriminates” her from a medical point of view.

In the comments, someone argued that while it may be normal to take a few home here and there, taking home 250 confidential documents as Letby did is absolutely ludicrous. However, the midwife clapped back once again with another video, explaining what these handover sheets actually are.

“This is why it’s so important that it’s all relative. In maternity and NICU, it is now quite common where they are printed handover sheets, but a lot of the time we write our own handover sheets. You put them into your pocket and this is no lie, most people end up going home with them,” she said.

“You’re thinking of something like notes, their actual clinical notes. That’s not what she took home. She took handover sheets. And the handover sheets will just give you the most important information that you might need to know.”

Midwife Millar also speculated that Letby may have been taking the notes home because she was already under investigation, so was keeping them to defend herself, in case she needed to remember certain bits of information.

“In this documentary, she doesn’t really say why she’s taking them. I think she’s taking them because she’s already under investigation and emailing the police going, when are you speaking to me? She’s obviously like, ‘Sh*t, I need to know this stuff.’ It is difficult to remember all these babies and all these instances, especially in a job where lots of babies do have massive issues,” she explained.

Online, some agree that labelling the box with the word “keep” and sorting them into chronological order seems like it was an administrative task, not keeping notes as “trophies” of the babies she murdered.

“And this is why it’s so dangerous when you’re talking out of context, and you don’t understand it,” she said. “To everybody else it’s gonna look wild. But it’s not wild [to medical staff]. It’s just a handover sheets that she’s gone home with. Most people do that. In fact, in London they were littered on the tubes and stuff. And then it went on the news because people were finding them on the tubes.”

“I’m not saying it’s right, I’m just saying that’s what happens. So you can’t call her crazy and weird and wild, and if you’re under investigation, you even more likely gonna keep them.”

University support staff mount three days of strike action over fair pay

Ellen Paterson

Staff are calling on the University of Bristol to re-negotiate pay increases to sit in line with inflation

The chilling eight word question Lucy Letby asked mum of baby she’d just murdered

Ellissa Bain

It wasn’t included in the documentary

If the Bridgerton characters were at uni in Liverpool, this is exactly what they’d study

Izzy Welsh

Benedict would definitely study history of art

Connor Storrie deletes Heated Rivalry Instagram pics as he prepares for surprising career move

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so excited

Bad Bunny

Bag packer to Super Bowl: Bad Bunny’s insane 10-year glow-up needs to be studied

Kieran Galpin

Sorcery is the only reasonable explanation

Birmingham medical students join national campaign to address funding gaps in degrees

Ffion Williams

‘These are the doctors of the future that we cannot afford to lose’

Four solid reasons why Liverpool students should consider studying abroad

Hanna Nelson

Studying abroad is one of the perks of being a student, but many of us are scared to do it

Yappers, coughing, hangovers: The eight worst things that’ll happen in a Liverpool Uni lecture

Hannah Auckland

So much can go wrong before you’ve even opened your laptop

Everything you need to know before applying to study abroad: A Liverpool student’s guide

Hannah Auckland

After experiencing all the emotions possible, I feel qualified enough to guide you if you’re considering it

Lily Phillips joins mile high club on plane

Lily Phillips has joined the mile high club, and of course shared videos from the exact moment

Hayley Soen

Everyone on the plane was staring

