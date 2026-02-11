More money than sense: How the Super Bowl streaker went from Dunkin’ Donuts to insane net worth

3 hours ago

During Sunday night’s Super Bowl, Alex Gonzales, who shall henceforth be known as the Super Bowl streaker, sprinted across the field before an American football player tackled him.

The viral moment was shown from numerous perspectives on Twitter and TikTok, but it wasn’t even the first time Alex had done it. That moment was during the Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, and he was again arrested and charged with a misdemeanour. After posting his own bail of $42,000, he explained the reason he did it.

Security was locked in, the crowd was loud, and then out of nowhere… a streaker takes off and runs 80 yards across the field in the middle of the Super Bowl 😭💨 Man really said “this my moment” and went full main-character mode before getting tackled. The internet stays… pic.twitter.com/fMxy8wC94J — CEO Lou (@WNWLouOfficial) February 9, 2026

“One of my goals has always been to streak the Super Bowl,” he said in an Instagram video. “And I don’t want to be that guy, that I’m rich and I’m 50 years old and I’m like, ‘Damn, I wish I would’ve done that when I was younger.’ No. I did it now and I’ll do it again.”

And that he did just that last weekend, being charged with trespassing and field intrusion as a result. He paid his own bail once again, but his bank account is still hefty.

Alex Gonzales started at Dunkin’ Donuts

A modern Cinderella story – though more insufferable – Alex Gonzales was working at Dunkin’ Donuts at the age of 23. He was making roughly $180 a week at the time, but his life would not stay like that for very long.

He turned to day trading to make his fortune

Alex’s life changed forever when he entered the lucrative day trading business, which works by purchasing and selling financial instruments within a single day of trading to maximise profits. It’s usually done with small transactions.

Alex’s first stab at day trading was investing $109, but he managed to double it in under 24 hours. It eclipsed his earnings from Dunkin’, and he’s gone from financial win to financial win ever since.

He reflected on Instagram: “Seven years ago today I was going through it, to the point that my 17 year old as thought I needed a cigarette to ‘relieve stress’. That was my first and last time smoking a cigarette, the next couple of days at Dunkin’ Donuts I had a reality check and realised that in order for me to live the life I wanted I had to change things in my life…

“And that’s exactly what I did…Fast forward to today, things have definitely changed… And why did they change? Because I wanted it to. If you really want things to change in your life… just go and do it…. And get ready for a journey.”

He now has a reported net worth of $50 million

His day trading activities have massively increased in just a few years, and now he’s banking roughly $132k a day. In extreme cases, he’s banked $300k in 24 hours.

That, paired with general influencer cash streams like YouTube, has sent his net worth skyrocketing to approximately $50 million.

What’s he spending his coin on?

It’s not massively surprising what the finance bro is spending his money on, because it’s the usual suspects: Lavish holidays, fast cars, private planes, and expensive clothes. He owns multiple homes, but his Miami pad is worth a reported $3.2 million.

After purchasing his jet, he celebrated on Instagram with: “Welcome my new toy, Learjet 45… from Dunkin’ Donuts to owning a jet, you can really achieve anything you want in life.”

A millionaire is made through expensive vehicles, and Alex has quite a few. He owns numerous Lamborghinis, a Rolls-Royce, and several other sports cars, and is also rebuilding a crashed Bugatti Chiron.

He’s also purchased an entire housing estate to turn into his own private community, tearing down the old houses with help from his buddies.

Featured image credit: Dave Shopland/Shutterstock