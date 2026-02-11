The Tab
Super Bowl streaker

More money than sense: How the Super Bowl streaker went from Dunkin’ Donuts to insane net worth

He often banks $300k in a single day

During Sunday night’s Super Bowl, Alex Gonzales, who shall henceforth be known as the Super Bowl streaker, sprinted across the field before an American football player tackled him.

The viral moment was shown from numerous perspectives on Twitter and TikTok, but it wasn’t even the first time Alex had done it. That moment was during the Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, and he was again arrested and charged with a misdemeanour. After posting his own bail of $42,000, he explained the reason he did it.

“One of my goals has always been to streak the Super Bowl,” he said in an Instagram video. “And I don’t want to be that guy, that I’m rich and I’m 50 years old and I’m like, ‘Damn, I wish I would’ve done that when I was younger.’ No. I did it now and I’ll do it again.”

And that he did just that last weekend, being charged with trespassing and field intrusion as a result. He paid his own bail once again, but his bank account is still hefty.

Alex Gonzales started at Dunkin’ Donuts

A modern Cinderella story – though more insufferable – Alex Gonzales was working at Dunkin’ Donuts at the age of 23. He was making roughly $180 a week at the time, but his life would not stay like that for very long.

He turned to day trading to make his fortune

Alex’s life changed forever when he entered the lucrative day trading business, which works by purchasing and selling financial instruments within a single day of trading to maximise profits. It’s usually done with small transactions.

I’m in prison with Lucy Letby right now and this is what she’s really like

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

Alex’s first stab at day trading was investing $109, but he managed to double it in under 24 hours. It eclipsed his earnings from Dunkin’, and he’s gone from financial win to financial win ever since.

@fxalexg

Easily a 250k week , so many market opportunities #setandforget #forex #daytrader

♬ original sound – Alex González

He reflected on Instagram: “Seven years ago today I was going through it, to the point that my 17 year old as thought I needed a cigarette to ‘relieve stress’.  That was my first and last time smoking a cigarette, the next couple of days at Dunkin’ Donuts I had a reality check and realised that in order for me to live the life I wanted I had to change things in my life…

“And that’s exactly what I did…Fast forward to today, things have definitely changed… And why did they change? Because I wanted it to. If you really want things to change in your life… just go and do it…. And get ready for a journey.”

He now has a reported net worth of $50 million

His day trading activities have massively increased in just a few years, and now he’s banking roughly $132k a day. In extreme cases, he’s banked $300k in 24 hours.

That, paired with general influencer cash streams like YouTube, has sent his net worth skyrocketing to approximately $50 million.

@fxalexg

♬ original sound – ArchiveAmhara

What’s he spending his coin on?

It’s not massively surprising what the finance bro is spending his money on, because it’s the usual suspects: Lavish holidays, fast cars, private planes, and expensive clothes. He owns multiple homes, but his Miami pad is worth a reported $3.2 million.

After purchasing his jet, he celebrated on Instagram with: “Welcome my new toy, Learjet 45… from Dunkin’ Donuts to owning a jet, you can really achieve anything you want in life.”

A millionaire is made through expensive vehicles, and Alex has quite a few. He owns numerous Lamborghinis, a Rolls-Royce, and several other sports cars, and is also rebuilding a crashed Bugatti Chiron.

He’s also purchased an entire housing estate to turn into his own private community, tearing down the old houses with help from his buddies.

The chilling eight word question Lucy Letby asked mum of baby she’d just murdered

Ellissa Bain

It wasn’t included in the documentary

If the Bridgerton characters were at uni in Liverpool, this is exactly what they’d study

Izzy Welsh

Benedict would definitely study history of art

Connor Storrie deletes Heated Rivalry Instagram pics as he prepares for surprising career move

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so excited

Bad Bunny

Bag packer to Super Bowl: Bad Bunny’s insane 10-year glow-up needs to be studied

Kieran Galpin

Sorcery is the only reasonable explanation

Birmingham medical students join national campaign to address funding gaps in degrees

Ffion Williams

‘These are the doctors of the future that we cannot afford to lose’

Four solid reasons why Liverpool students should consider studying abroad

Hanna Nelson

Studying abroad is one of the perks of being a student, but many of us are scared to do it

Yappers, coughing, hangovers: The eight worst things that’ll happen in a Liverpool Uni lecture

Hannah Auckland

So much can go wrong before you’ve even opened your laptop

Everything you need to know before applying to study abroad: A Liverpool student’s guide

Hannah Auckland

After experiencing all the emotions possible, I feel qualified enough to guide you if you’re considering it

Lily Phillips joins mile high club on plane

Lily Phillips has joined the mile high club, and of course shared videos from the exact moment

Hayley Soen

Everyone on the plane was staring

Controversial professor invited Peter Thiel to deliver ‘anti-christ’ lectures at Cambridge

Alexander Newman

James Orr described the right-wing billionaire as ‘the walking antidote to the modern multiversity’

