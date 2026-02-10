Super Bowl streaker speaks out and reveals the ridiculous way he got away with it

This is the second time he has pitch invaded at the Super Bowl

3 hours ago

The viral Super Bowl streaker who ran on the pitch to advertise his trading company has spoken out and revealed the wild way he got away with it.

Alex Gonzalez sprinted onto the pitch at the Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara on Sunday with the words “Trade with Athena” written in huge black letters on his chest and back, alongside his social media handle “@fxalexg”.

Videos show him running across the pitch in the middle of the game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks as a security member dressed in blue chases after him, and struggles to catch him.

Security was locked in, the crowd was loud, and then out of nowhere… a streaker takes off and runs 80 yards across the field in the middle of the Super Bowl 😭💨 Man really said “this my moment” and went full main-character mode before getting tackled. The internet stays… pic.twitter.com/fMxy8wC94J — CEO Lou (@WNWLouOfficial) February 9, 2026

Gonzalez actually ran on the pitch during Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 in Nevada too, and was arrested and banned from future events. He said at the time: “One of my goals has always been to streak the Super Bowl. I did it now, and I’ll do it again.”

So, how the hell did he manage to get in? Well, the streaker has now shared a post on Instagram speaking out about the viral moment for the first time, and he had a really stupid disguise.

“I had a very important message to share with all my traders… profitably in trading is right in the blind spot… and with @tradewithathena it makes it all so much easier,” he wrote. “#setandforget.”

The streaker posted a picture of himself in the stands wearing a stupid grey gnome-style beard and moustache, as well as a pair of Ray-Ban Meta glasses and a Patriots cap. It looks so shady! But it was clearly enough to fool security. He paid $50 for the ridiculous disguise and a whopping $50k for the tickets to get into the stadium.

In a new video angle posted by Gonzeles himself, you can see that he enlisted help from a friend, who pretended they were about to pitch invade to distract security. It was actually the same guy who pitch-invaded with him and was arrested in 2024, 24-year-old Sebastian Rivera Jimenez.

Jiminez jumped over the barrier and was quickly wrestled to the floor by security, giving Gonzales time to get over the barrier himself and sprint onto the pitch without being noticed for a while. He managed to get right to the middle of the pitch before security caught him.

Gonzalez and Jimenez were both arrested on suspicion of trespassing and violating a city code for field incursion at the stadium, police told NBC Bay Area. However, they have since been released.

