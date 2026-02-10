The Tab

Super Bowl streaker speaks out and reveals the ridiculous way he got away with it

This is the second time he has pitch invaded at the Super Bowl

Ellissa Bain

The viral Super Bowl streaker who ran on the pitch to advertise his trading company has spoken out and revealed the wild way he got away with it.

Alex Gonzalez sprinted onto the pitch at the Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara on Sunday with the words “Trade with Athena” written in huge black letters on his chest and back, alongside his social media handle “@fxalexg”.

Videos show him running across the pitch in the middle of the game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks as a security member dressed in blue chases after him, and struggles to catch him.

Gonzalez actually ran on the pitch during Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 in Nevada too, and was arrested and banned from future events. He said at the time: “One of my goals has always been to streak the Super Bowl. I did it now, and I’ll do it again.”

So, how the hell did he manage to get in? Well, the streaker has now shared a post on Instagram speaking out about the viral moment for the first time, and he had a really stupid disguise.

“I had a very important message to share with all my traders… profitably in trading is right in the blind spot… and with @tradewithathena it makes it all so much easier,” he wrote. “#setandforget.”

The streaker posted a picture of himself in the stands wearing a stupid grey gnome-style beard and moustache, as well as a pair of Ray-Ban Meta glasses and a Patriots cap. It looks so shady! But it was clearly enough to fool security. He paid $50 for the ridiculous disguise and a whopping $50k for the tickets to get into the stadium.

Credit: @fxalexg/Instagram

In a new video angle posted by Gonzeles himself, you can see that he enlisted help from a friend, who pretended they were about to pitch invade to distract security. It was actually the same guy who pitch-invaded with him and was arrested in 2024, 24-year-old Sebastian Rivera Jimenez.

Jiminez jumped over the barrier and was quickly wrestled to the floor by security, giving Gonzales time to get over the barrier himself and sprint onto the pitch without being noticed for a while. He managed to get right to the middle of the pitch before security caught him.

Gonzalez and Jimenez were both arrested on suspicion of trespassing and violating a city code for field incursion at the stadium, police told NBC Bay Area. However, they have since been released.

Featured image credit: Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

Eight romantic London restaurants and date ideas for Valentine’s that won’t cringe you out

Grace Vielma

Cupid would approve of this list

The Tab Valentine's Day gift guide 2026

Genuinely good Valentine’s Day gifts that feel intentional, not performative

Francesca Eke

AKA how to impress your situationship but look unbothered

Here’s what happened so far in the Nancy Guthrie investigation, as daughter’s house searched

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The FBI have made an arrest related to the case

Live uni like a movie: Five film quotes to get you through second term

Arielle Ofori-koree

A guide to direct your second term into a cinematic masterpiece

Expert explains the deeper reason women are so hooked on Heated Rivalry’s steamy scenes

Hebe Hancock

It actually makes sense

Credit: Pima County Sheriff’s Department

FBI’s long update on Savannah Guthrie’s mum as former agent reveals reason for radio silence

Kieran Galpin

There’s a reason that credible information is scarce, and it makes a lot of sense

All the obvious signs you missed that Belle has liked Scott since day one on All Stars

Ellissa Bain

I knew it

A guide to hosting the ultimate Edinburgh Galentines

Anisa Chowdhury

Because the girls will never let you down.

Love is in the air: Here’s what each iconic romcom lead would study at King’s College London

Rosanna McNeil

Feeling lonely this Valentine’s Day? These romcom characters may be more relatable than you think

What Lucy Letby is *really* like as a person, in the words of five people who know her

Hayley Soen

‘Beige, but cunning’

