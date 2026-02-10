The Tab
Bulletproof

Was Bad Bunny wearing a bulletproof vest at the Super Bowl?! People have spotted ‘proof’

MAGA came out in force against his show

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Numerous TikTok and Twitter posts are claiming that Bad Bunny was wearing a bulletproof jacket during his record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show.

It’s been hard to escape the backlash surrounding Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, despite it arising from the usual suspects: MAGA keyboard warriors with more red hats than common sense.

For that reason, and amidst the general unrest in America right now, it’s completely believable that Bad Bunny would sport a bulletproof jacket to protect himself. But the big question is, did he?

The claims have arisen on TikTok and Twitter, and seem to rest on the belief that Bad Bunny’s body was way too structured. His shoulders were big, his chest bulky, and his waist cinched.

“It’s a real shame that Bad Bunny has to walk around with a bulletproof vest. It’s a worrying example of how dangerous it is to be non-white in America,” one person wrote on Twitter.

@truly_royal

Why did Bad Bunny wear a bulletproof vest during the Super Bowl halftime show?#badbunny #celebrity #fyp #Superbowl #nfl

♬ original sound – Zuni0428w48

Another said on TikTok: “Unfortunately, I think his decisions were very warranted after all of the threats he received and the recent hatred that has been directed at him.”

Despite the claims, no official statements or reputable sources are saying Bad Bunny was wearing a bulletproof vest. It seems to be a hoax, but the reason behind it is unclear.

Bad Bunny and bulletproof jackets have been a huge topic this week

Strangely, the Super Bowl was not the first time that Bad Bunny’s name had popped up in the same sentence as a bulletproof jacket. That came during the Grammys last weekend, when again people clocked bulky shoulders and a tiny waist.

@entertainmentmeow

Did you notice Bad Bunny’s ridiculously unbalanced shoulders No one realized he actually seemed to be wearing a bulletproof vest during the Super Bowl.#usa #fyp #foryou #badbunny #superbowl

♬ original sound – Entertainment Meow

Once again, those claims were proven to be false, and the actual reason might also explain his silhouette at the Super Bowl. You see, he was sporting a faja, which is typically a compression garment for post surgery recovery.

People on Twitter and TikTok are also missing one major thing: It was an American football game, which is known for bulky frames and big shoulders. When at the Super Bowl, you dress for the Super Bowl.

Featured image credit: CHRIS TORRES/EPA/Shutterstock and TikTok

Celebrity Music Sport Super Bowl TikTok US Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Latest

Got single friends? Nominations are open for The Cambridge Tab’s first ever Bachelor Challenge

Nina Stockdale

Submit your sexiest friends by Tuesday 17th February

Northern Rail organises repeated shootings of wild birds at Manchester station

Jessica Owen

Bi-weekly bird cullings began four months ago

It’s messy, so here’s Glorilla and sister Victoria ‘Sacrface’ Woods full beef explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been back and forth for a week now

Everything we know about Lucy Letby’s parents, including their heartbreaking statement in full

Hebe Hancock

They have always maintained her innocence

10 songs in other languages we NEED in Durham clubs

Chéryl Osch

Listen up, DJ Dave and John Klute x

Swansea University implements a reusable cup scheme in hope of phasing out disposable cups

Emily Armitage

University catering services hope to see a significant reduction in the number of disposable cups in landfill each year

university of bristol a russell group uni where staff will strike in 2026

Every Russell Group uni where lecturers and support staff will definitely strike in 2026

Claudia Cox

Two Russell Group unis are striking in February

‘I can’t believe he’s done this to me’: Lauren reacts to Harrison on All Stars and she’s livid

Hayley Soen

She called it ‘cruel’ and ‘painful’

Family and colleagues of Cardiff University academic who died falling off a building speak out

Mischa Denney-Richards

Curtis’ manager described him as a ‘truly talented physicist’ and a ‘kind’ person

