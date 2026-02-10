Was Bad Bunny wearing a bulletproof vest at the Super Bowl?! People have spotted ‘proof’

MAGA came out in force against his show

Numerous TikTok and Twitter posts are claiming that Bad Bunny was wearing a bulletproof jacket during his record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show.

It’s been hard to escape the backlash surrounding Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, despite it arising from the usual suspects: MAGA keyboard warriors with more red hats than common sense.

Bad Bunny wearing a bullet proof vest the whole time was Gangsta #SuperBowl #BenitoBowl pic.twitter.com/WYG6sKgU6V — MR (@marcorojas616) February 9, 2026

For that reason, and amidst the general unrest in America right now, it’s completely believable that Bad Bunny would sport a bulletproof jacket to protect himself. But the big question is, did he?

The claims have arisen on TikTok and Twitter, and seem to rest on the belief that Bad Bunny’s body was way too structured. His shoulders were big, his chest bulky, and his waist cinched.

“It’s a real shame that Bad Bunny has to walk around with a bulletproof vest. It’s a worrying example of how dangerous it is to be non-white in America,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said on TikTok: “Unfortunately, I think his decisions were very warranted after all of the threats he received and the recent hatred that has been directed at him.”

Despite the claims, no official statements or reputable sources are saying Bad Bunny was wearing a bulletproof vest. It seems to be a hoax, but the reason behind it is unclear.

Bad Bunny and bulletproof jackets have been a huge topic this week

Strangely, the Super Bowl was not the first time that Bad Bunny’s name had popped up in the same sentence as a bulletproof jacket. That came during the Grammys last weekend, when again people clocked bulky shoulders and a tiny waist.

Once again, those claims were proven to be false, and the actual reason might also explain his silhouette at the Super Bowl. You see, he was sporting a faja, which is typically a compression garment for post surgery recovery.

People on Twitter and TikTok are also missing one major thing: It was an American football game, which is known for bulky frames and big shoulders. When at the Super Bowl, you dress for the Super Bowl.

