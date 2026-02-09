The Tab
Real reason Bad Bunny signed as an official witness at the Super Bowl 2026 halftime wedding

They were a real couple

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show was already one for the history books, and then he went and married a couple live on stage, so here’s the real reason he signed as an official witness to the wedding.

The Puerto Rican superstar became the first artist to headline the NFL’s biggest night with a performance entirely in Spanish. Loads of people were expecting bold visuals, surprise guests and political symbolism. But one moment completely caught viewers off guard: A real wedding.

Despite what many people thought at first, the wedding ceremony shown during the performance was genuine. According to Sky News, the unnamed bride and groom were legally married during the show at Levi’s Stadium in California on Sunday night. About five minutes into Bad Bunny’s 13-minute set, cameras suddenly cut away from the main stage to show a couple standing in front of an officiant.

“I declare you husband and wife. You may now kiss the bride,” the officiant said in Spanish, as the couple smiled and kissed while guests applauded.

At first, viewers assumed it was just part of the performance. Basically, it looked too big, and too surreal, to be real. But after the show, Bad Bunny’s representatives confirmed that the ceremony was legally binding and that the couple had genuinely tied the knot on stage.

So, why did Bad Bunny sign as a witness?

Bad Bunny witness Super Bowl halftime wedding

via Photo by Action Press/Shutterstock

As per Sky News, the couple had originally invited Bad Bunny to perform at their wedding. Instead, he suggested they become part of his Super Bowl halftime show. And Bad Bunny didn’t just feature in the moment either. He actually served as a witness and signed their marriage certificate, making the whole thing official.

The newlyweds then stepped aside to reveal surprise guest Lady Gaga, who sang them a Latin version of Die With A Smile. The scene continued with the couple cutting their wedding cake and sharing a first dance to Bad Bunny’s Baile Inolvidable.

Not many people can say their wedding included two of the biggest pop stars on the planet.

The wedding scene was set in a small plaza-style environment. It formed part of a wider celebration of Puerto Rican culture throughout the show.

The moment quickly went viral, with one person commenting on the NFL’s official YouTube video, “Imagine being in your 80s telling your grandchildren you got married at the Super Bowl.”

Truly, unreal!

