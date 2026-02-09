The Tab
‘It does not define me’: Bad Bunny already had his big coming-out moment, and we missed it

Our zesty king

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

A longtime ally of the LGBTQ+ community, people have long questioned Bad Bunny’s sexuality and whether or not he’s gay.

Every time an artist strays a little bit from gender norms, or just wears a sparkly jumpsuit in some instances, speculation around their sexuality becomes rampant. Shawn Mendes, Harry Styles, and Billie Eilish have all experienced this to varying degrees.

Over the last few years, it’s been hard to escape Bad Bunny. From dominating the charts to viral memes, he’s literally everywhere. Throughout that time, he’s been consistently zesty; unapologetically embracing femininity, dressing in drag for a music video, and being unafraid to kiss a dude. He was a natural choice for the Super Bowl halftime show, despite a certain subset of people (the bigot kind) being against his performance.

Though you’d have to be living under a rock to not know who Bad Bunny is, the performance thrust him even more into the spotlight. Then the sexuality questions emerged once again. Let’s answer them.

Bad Bunny isn’t gay atm, but his sexuality is interesting

First of all, it’s worth pointing out that wearing a dress and being flamboyant is not the sign of someone being gay. Sometimes they are, but the one doesn’t necessarily lead to the other.

Back in 2020, Bad Bunny addressed the gay rumours in an interview with the LA Times, telling the publication that his sexuality is sexually fluid.

“It does not define me,” he said. “At the end of the day, I don’t know if in 20 years I will like a man. One never knows in life.”

Simply put, sexual fluidity is a little like pansexuality in that it’s based on the individual person, and not a blanket attraction to one set gender.

Six years ago, he said he was primarily into women, but that might have changed.

What’s Bad Bunny’s relationship history?

Again, someone’s dating history is not representative of their sexuality, no matter what the keyboard warriors over on Twitter say.

That being said, Bad Bunny has only PUBLICLY dated women. His first relationship was with college sweetheart Carliz De La Cruz, whom he dated from 2011 to 2017. After that, he had a five-year relationship with influencer Gabriela Berlingeri.

After splitting from Gabriela in 2022, Bad Bunny was in a relationship with Kendall Jenner until 2024. The fling eventually fizzled out, despite them giving it another go.

“Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them. They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Featured image credit: David Tulis/UPI/Shutterstock

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Latest

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn says future seasons could see these two characters recast

Hebe Hancock

Please don’t let it happen

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering a Lancashire University student in her accommodation

Erin Malik

Carla-Maria Georgescu was found dead in her university bedroom

love island toni cach since the villa

An overly detailed update on Toni and Cach’s relationship, six months after Love Island

Claudia Cox

Their holiday in Antigua didn’t go to plan

Savannah Guthrie’s staggering net worth revealed, after mum Nancy Guthrie held at ransom

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Nancy has been missing for almost two weeks

Places to avoid on Valentine’s Day in Bristol

Jemima Kenley

If you are keen to protect your sanity, here are the places you should absolutely avoid on the 14th of February

Understanding the infamous student ‘crash-out’

Sophia Thorpe

Sincerest apologies if you relate to the content of this article

Olivia Coleman

Omfg, did thee Olivia Colman just come out? She’s ‘always felt sort of nonbinary’

Kieran Galpin

Queen. Icon. The Moment.

KCL students ‘horrified’ after accommodation power cut left them with no running water

Romilly Goddard

Residents reported receiving ‘little to no information’ from the university

I can’t get over this annoying Bridgerton season four plot hole that’s literally so stupid

Ellissa Bain

Benedict is so dumb

Bridgerton season four timeline plot hole

This huge timeline plot hole makes Francesca’s marriage in Bridgerton season four confusing

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the showrunner has acknowledged it

