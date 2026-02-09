The Tab
Kim

A lip reader has exposed what Lewis Hamilton whispered to Kim Kardashian at the Super Bowl

For such a new relationship, their conversation was incredibly juicy

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have pretty stacked relationship histories, so why not combine them and attend the Super Bowl to whisper sweet nothings in the stands?

The relationship, which is still very much in its early stages, reportedly began at the start of the year. Soon enough, the F1 driver whisked the reality TV star away to the Cotswolds for a romantic break at Estelle Manor.

“It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer,” a source told The Sun. “She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer but they remained in the background. Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them.”

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian were at the Super Bowl

During Sunday night’s Super Bowl, Twitter was flooded with pictures and videos of people spotting Kim K and Lewis Hamilton in the stands. They were both wearing black, with Kim sporting a chunky pair of black sunglasses as they kissed.

In the video, which racked up 11 million views on one post alone, the new couple were talking to one another about some unknown subject. People quickly speculated about what it could be, with explanations ranging from the rules of American football to exchanging fashion advice.

Thankfully, we don’t have to speculate about what they were saying. That’s what lip readers are for.

Speaking to the MailOnline, professional lip reader Nicola Hickling revealed what they were actually whispering about.

“No I don’t take just any girl to my mom, I mean you’re gonna meet someday, she is very excited to see you,” Lewis reportedly said.

Considering the timeline of events, with the first pictures of them emerging just last week, is that not a bit quick? How many beautiful women has poor Carmen met at this point?

Kim’s response was to “shuffle uncomfortably in her seat” and reply with a firm “okay”, apparently.

A body language expert also had some thoughts

But it doesn’t stop there, because the iconic body language expert, Judi James, also shared some insight into the fledgling relationship.

“Firstly, there is the pose that registers undivided attention between them, which is a form of non-verbal stroke when you’re on a date,” she claimed. “Kim actually leans back to take in Lewis visually as he speaks and this flattering ‘stroke’ produces a ‘purr’ response from him which is visible in the way his facial features soften and he talks through a smile of pleasure.”

Judi also clocked how Kim was working her new beau, employing gestures of “desire or interest” to keep his eyes on her.

She added: “She even brings one hand up to touch her hair and hide her face from him. This hot/cool body language technique is used to capture someone’s attention and to get them to coax the signals of interest back again.

“Kim’s hand-to-hair gesture looks like a preen here, suggesting she sees Lewis as a very suitable ‘catch’ to show off with pride at this public event.”

Who doesn’t love some Super Bowl goss?

Featured image credit: Twitter

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn says future seasons could see these two characters recast

Hebe Hancock

Please don’t let it happen

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering a University of Lancashire student in her bedroom

Erin Malik

Carla-Maria Georgescu was found dead in her university accommodation

love island toni cach since the villa

An overly detailed update on Toni and Cach’s relationship, six months after Love Island

Claudia Cox

Their holiday in Antigua didn’t go to plan

Savannah Guthrie’s staggering net worth revealed, after mum Nancy Guthrie held at ransom

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Nancy has been missing for almost two weeks

Places to avoid on Valentine’s Day in Bristol

Jemima Kenley

If you are keen to protect your sanity, here are the places you should absolutely avoid on the 14th of February

Understanding the infamous student ‘crash-out’

Sophia Thorpe

Sincerest apologies if you relate to the content of this article

Olivia Coleman

Omfg, did thee Olivia Colman just come out? She’s ‘always felt sort of nonbinary’

Kieran Galpin

Queen. Icon. The Moment.

KCL students ‘horrified’ after accommodation power cut left them with no running water

Romilly Goddard

Residents reported receiving ‘little to no information’ from the university

I can’t get over this annoying Bridgerton season four plot hole that’s literally so stupid

Ellissa Bain

Benedict is so dumb

Bridgerton season four timeline plot hole

This huge timeline plot hole makes Francesca’s marriage in Bridgerton season four confusing

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the showrunner has acknowledged it

