A lip reader has exposed what Lewis Hamilton whispered to Kim Kardashian at the Super Bowl

6 hours ago

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have pretty stacked relationship histories, so why not combine them and attend the Super Bowl to whisper sweet nothings in the stands?

The relationship, which is still very much in its early stages, reportedly began at the start of the year. Soon enough, the F1 driver whisked the reality TV star away to the Cotswolds for a romantic break at Estelle Manor.

“It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer,” a source told The Sun. “She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer but they remained in the background. Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them.”

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian were at the Super Bowl

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian attend the #SuperBowlLX pic.twitter.com/jjpwrHkfyg — deni (@fiagirly) February 9, 2026

During Sunday night’s Super Bowl, Twitter was flooded with pictures and videos of people spotting Kim K and Lewis Hamilton in the stands. They were both wearing black, with Kim sporting a chunky pair of black sunglasses as they kissed.

In the video, which racked up 11 million views on one post alone, the new couple were talking to one another about some unknown subject. People quickly speculated about what it could be, with explanations ranging from the rules of American football to exchanging fashion advice.

Thankfully, we don’t have to speculate about what they were saying. That’s what lip readers are for.

Speaking to the MailOnline, professional lip reader Nicola Hickling revealed what they were actually whispering about.

“No I don’t take just any girl to my mom, I mean you’re gonna meet someday, she is very excited to see you,” Lewis reportedly said.

Considering the timeline of events, with the first pictures of them emerging just last week, is that not a bit quick? How many beautiful women has poor Carmen met at this point?

Kim’s response was to “shuffle uncomfortably in her seat” and reply with a firm “okay”, apparently.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian show off their love for the first time at Super Bowl LX! pic.twitter.com/lGfIxOh84X — Shuffle: AI You Can Text (@addshuffle) February 9, 2026

A body language expert also had some thoughts

But it doesn’t stop there, because the iconic body language expert, Judi James, also shared some insight into the fledgling relationship.

“Firstly, there is the pose that registers undivided attention between them, which is a form of non-verbal stroke when you’re on a date,” she claimed. “Kim actually leans back to take in Lewis visually as he speaks and this flattering ‘stroke’ produces a ‘purr’ response from him which is visible in the way his facial features soften and he talks through a smile of pleasure.”

This relationship running on Adobe 7-day free trial https://t.co/zao4KxLQGI — wave (@404xwavey) February 9, 2026

Judi also clocked how Kim was working her new beau, employing gestures of “desire or interest” to keep his eyes on her.

She added: “She even brings one hand up to touch her hair and hide her face from him. This hot/cool body language technique is used to capture someone’s attention and to get them to coax the signals of interest back again.

“Kim’s hand-to-hair gesture looks like a preen here, suggesting she sees Lewis as a very suitable ‘catch’ to show off with pride at this public event.”

Who doesn’t love some Super Bowl goss?

