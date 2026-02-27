Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

1 hour ago

There are two types of people at every uni social: those who go all out with their outfit, and those who turn up late to pres in a last-minute costume. Regardless of which category you fit into, there’s no denying that a good theme makes all the difference to a Wednesday night.

As a social secretary, deciding the theme is the ultimate perk of the job. But after you’ve done “dress as your degree”, “dress as your type”, and various reinventions of giving first years the worst of two costume options (princess and the pea night, we’re looking at you), it’s understandable that you might be running low on ideas.

So, to save you some stress and gain you all the street cred, we’ve compiled a list of the best social themes to keep your Wednesday socials reigning supreme, all of which abide by the cardinal rules of fancy dress: fun, easy, and affordable. If shaming freshers is still your vibe, there might be some leeway here. Don’t tell them we told you.

White Lies

There’s truly no better way to bond with your society mates than to write your worst traits down in sharpie on a £2 t-shirt and call it a night. It’s cheap, it’s relatively low-effort, and it always goes down well.

Whether you’ve “never committed flatcest” or you’re “not a lightweight”, whatever fib you choose, there’s bound to be someone in the same boat as you. It’s a great way to introduce yourself if you’ve never been before, and an even better way to make some lifelong friends.

Lifeguards

Picture the scene: your diss supervisor’s gone missing, you’ve applied for extensions on every piece of work, and your housemates are arguing. Again.

You’ve got no time to think about next week’s social, let alone organise a theme. This is when you pull out “lifeguards”. It’s a theme that looks like you’ve given it some real thought, it’s easy to do, and the only prop you really need is a whistle, and if you’re really feeling it, a hat and a bag (from the fancy dress shop in town, naturally). The only thing you’ll be rescuing is your phone from the ball pit in LEVEL but hey, it’s the thought that counts.

This one gets bonus points because loudly blowing a whistle in the smoking area never gets old. Unless anyone around you is remotely sober, in which case it’s the most grating sound ever heard… but maybe they’re just jealous they haven’t got a whistle to blow.

Pyjamas

Is there anything better than sitting at home in your pyjamas? There is, and it’s going to the club in them.

They’re definitely the comfiest outfit option, meaning you’ll never regret wearing them halfway through the night – even if you do end up bumping into your first year situationship dressed like you’re on the run from a sleepover.

Whether you buy new ones for the occasion or wear a pair you already own, you really can’t go wrong. Unless you’re someone who has a tendency to fall asleep after a few drinks.

Wig night

Everyone loves a good wig: whether you’re in the fluorescent bob camp, or you’d prefer to put on a dark wig and live out your best Claudia Winkleman fantasies, it’s a chance to reinvent yourself. Even if you do end up looking like Stephanie from Lazy Town.

Wigs have an added bonus: you can wear them over and over (and over). Struggling for a Halloween costume? Not any more. You’ll also never have to look far to spot your mates in the club – just look for the neon heads bobbing through the crowd.

Dress as your first initial, headband edition

Want to do a “dress as your first initial” theme but you don’t really want to dress as a mouse, or a pirate, or an elephant?

Then it’s time to bring in the headbands: you can stay on theme without having to fully commit to an outfit. It’s easy to get creative without having to spend the night in a fully-fledged costume, and it’s a simple one to get together in a pinch, even if you do end up whacking on a pair of cat ears and pretending your name is Chloe.

A classic pub crawl

Everyone loves LEVEL Wednesdays, but sometimes you need a break. There’s only so many times you can go in that ball pit before you need an intervention.

Enter the pub crawl: it’s tried, it’s tested, and it’s a good night out. Whether you’re a stickler for the rules of pub golf or go off script as soon as you get to The Sphinx, it’s a night that works for everyone. And if you really can’t separate yourself from the other sports folk in the club, you can always head there afterwards.

Erm, taking a break

After months of committing to a night out every Wednesday, there’s a chance you might need a breather. If your Wednesdays have started to follow a familiar pattern of pres, club, kebab, maybe it’s time for a night in. Whether you opt for a sober social or casual drinks, sometimes a night away from the club helps to shake things up a bit.

Maybe you’re big on group board games, or perhaps you’d rather watch a film. You can also go down the creative route, with a craft night or even a trip to Frankie’s Paint It Pottery on Smithdown Road. It’s easier on the student loan and offers almost zero hangxiety, which is kind of needed after nine consecutive weeks spent stood at the bar.

Whatever you choose, enjoy your night off: after all, you’ve earned it.