Harry Styles is throwing an album launch party in Liverpool, and here’s how to attend

We belong together, in The Jacaranda

4 hours ago

This is not a drill. Harry Styles is throwing an exclusive launch party for his new album Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally right in the middle of Liverpool.

The pop superstar has selected a small number of cities across the UK to host a midnight listening party, giving you the chance to hear all twelve of his brand new tracks, before anyone else.

The best news? After breaking the internet with his announcement of a one night only show in Manchester next month, the singer himself hand-picked the list of exclusive venues for the listening party, and we’ve made the list.

No, I’m not kidding.

The Jacaranda on Slater Street will be the place to be on March 5th as the exclusive spot to hear the album in all of its glory, the day right before its global release.

So get your sequin trousers, feather boas, and funky sunglasses ready, because this is an opportunity not to miss.

What on earth is a listening party?

The Jacaranda Records listening party is a night to celebrate the release of Harry Styles’ new album.

At midnight, they’ll hit play on the album, and for a whole 43 minutes, you’ll be able to soak up the sounds of Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally, surrounded by other fans.

The Jacaranda have also announced that there will be official Harry Styles merch giveaways, Jacaranda DJs playing the music of Harry Styles on the ground floor, and the opportunity to purchase the album upstairs in the record store.

The free giveaways include being able to get your hands on one of 200 Harry Styles themed stickers and postcards that will be given on a first-come first-serve basis.

Harry Styles tote bags will be given to the first 100 record buyers, so put a bit of your student loan to the side if you want to snap up some fun freebies.

Even if you don’t have a record player in your student house, it’s so worth it for the memories.

How can I attend?

The best part of it all is that the listening party event is completely free of charge.

There are no tickets required for the event, so you can just rock up with your besties and have a full blown party, soundtracked by Harry Styles himself.

He won’t be in attendance though, so don’t get your hopes up!

You can register your interest in purchasing the album on The Jacaranda website, just in case you’re desperate for a copy – if you haven’t already pre-ordered it, of course.

It seems to easy to be true but trust us, you’ll have a blast.

See you there, Harries!

Featured images via Google Maps and Instagram @jacarandaliverpool @harrystyles