Edge Hill University vice-chancellor steps down ‘with immediate effect’

5 hours ago

The vice-chancellor of Edge Hill University has stepped down after less than a year in the role.

It was announced yesterday morning, February 27th, that Professor Michael Young had left his position “with immediate effect”.

The university are yet to expand upon the details of his withdrawal.

Yesterday afternoon, a spokesperson for Edge Hill University confirmed the vice-chancellor’s departure, quoting “personal circumstances” as the reason for his exit.

He had only been in the role for eight months.

Professor Michael Young officially took over as Edge Hill’s vice-chancellor on June 2nd last year.

His previous position as deputy vice-chancellor was at the University of Sunderland. It was announced on February 18th 2025 that he would be taking over from John Cater as Edge Hill University’s new vice-chancellor.

Representatives from the University and College Union (UCU) are due to meet with senior leaders next week to discuss their steps moving forward.

Edge Hill University released a statement from their board of governors yesterday, thanking Professor Young for his “hard work and services” during his role as vice-chancellor.

The university claims “it is business as usual” following Professor Young’s departure, and “all staff are being fully supported to proceed with their work”.

“All teaching, assessments and support services will continue uninterrupted to provide the best possible student experience.

“On behalf of the Board, we thank Professor Young for his hard work and services during his time at Edge Hill University and we wish him well in his future endeavours”.

Chief Operating Officer Lynn Hill, and Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Knowledge Exchange and Dean of Faculty of Arts and Sciences Professor George Talbot, will together oversee the Vice-Chancellor’s responsibilities during the changeover.

The statement continued to say: “The Board of Governors are incredibly grateful to them for providing this collaborative leadership.

“Lynn and George will be supported by Chief Governance Officer Dr Jo Wright and the established Senior Leadership Team, while the Board of Governors plan to recruit a new Vice-Chancellor”.

A statement from the Edge Hill branch of the UCU said: “UCU and UNISON are aware of the unsettling impact the news has had on members at the university.

“We have regular meetings with the executive at the university, and will continue to do so.

“At the moment, we have no further information beyond the statement from the university that the former Vice Chancellor stepped down for personal reasons”.

Featured images via YouTube and Google Maps.