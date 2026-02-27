‘Party at the beach down in Copacabana’: TikTok’s newest fascination and lyrics, explained

3 hours ago

Thanks to TikTok, the catchy tune “Party at the beach down in Copacabana” is now stuck in my head on an eternal loop.

TikTok has a habit of making the most random sounds and songs go viral. We saw it with the “Turn the Lights Off” trend featuring a vibey Jon Hamm, but also with the cottage sound from Heated Rivalry, and a random Judy Garland tune from 1944.

Now it’s Copacabana’s turn, and no, not the Barry Manilow song.

Where is ‘Party at the beach down in Copacabana’ actually from?

Originally, the viral TikTok sound was from Janelle Monáe and Jidenna’s 2015 song Yoga, which is about self-ownership, bodily autonomy, and unapologetic confidence. However, the version that’s taking over TikTok is actually a remix from DJ KLIPZ, who stitched the original track with Cotton Eye Joe of all things.

As for the trend itself, it’s actually quite simple. The song is an undeniable bop, and people are just vibing to it. Naturally, people have started creating TikTok dances for it.

Another group of people are just confused, questioning “what tf is Copacabana” in their videos with the sound.

@huynhtxxx And David danced before the Lord with all his might 💃🕺👯 #christian #altarserver #catholic #viet #jesuslovesyou EDIT: We are sorry if we have offended anyone or the church. We are still growing learners and catholics and will listen to any advice you may have in the comments but please do not try to shame us bc we sre still learning 🙏 ♬ original sound – DJ KLIPZ🎧💫

Here are the lyrics to the viral bit

Though it’s technically Janelle Monáe’s Yoga song that has gone viral, it’s only the very first verse which has taken off on TikTok.

In it, she sings:

“Party at the beach down in Copacabana

Sipping Killepitsch, got my black yoga pants on

Me and Brittany, we’ve been down in Atlanta

Sweating in the club, call me Dirty Diana

Flexing like a yogi, drop it down with your hands up

Do a handstand, bend it back, put your legs up

I ain’t got no worries, I’m my own private dancer

My own private dancer.”

Here’s the music video for Janelle Monáe’s Yoga

Featured image credit: TikTok