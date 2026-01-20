What’s that ‘I’m coming to the cottage’ TikTok sound? The Heated Rivalry meme, explained

2 hours ago

Even if you haven’t made it through all six episodes of Heated Rivalry, you might have come across jokes and memes about the phrase “I’m coming to the cottage”. There’s even an “I’m coming to the cottage” remix song that’s doing the rounds as a TikTok sound. Here’s a proper explanation of the origins of “I’m coming to the cottage” for those of you who are uninitiated in Heated Rivalry.

‘I’m coming to the cottage’ is from episode five of Heated Rivalry

If you’re out the loop – the show Heated Rivalry is about the messy romance between two hockey players, Shane and Ilya. In the fifth episode, I’ll Believe in Anything, Shane and Ilya aren’t officially together. When Shane is feeling very out of it in the hospital, he asks Ilya to spend the summer at his parent’s cottage in Canada. Another hockey player publicly kisses his boyfriend, and this inspires Ilya. He rings up Shane and says, “I’m coming to the cottage”.

Heated Rivalry fans obsess over this line because it shows Ilya is committing to being in a serious relationship with Shane.

They spend the next episode, The Cottage, having DMCs (and having lots of sex) at the aforementioned cottage.

Where did that ‘I’m coming to the cottage’ TikTok sound come from?

In December, a TikToker called Elyse made the iconic line into a silly remix called Frottage Core. This is the track you can’t escape.

You can now stream both Frottage Core and Frottage Core – Extended Edition on Spotify and Apple Music *jazz hands*.

The song was played last week on TV, when Connor Storrie (who plays Ilya) was interviewed on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Venues in London are even using it for Heated Rivalry inspired club nights. I’m afraid you’ll never be able to get it out of your head now.

