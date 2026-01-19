A *very* spicy scene from the Heated Rivalry book was cut from the show, and I’m grieving

3 hours ago

The Heated Rivalry TV show already has about three sex scenes per episode – but the book had even more. An extra spicy scene from the Heated Rivalry book was cut from the TV show, and I’m mourning what could have been. Plenty of book readers are upset not to see the iconic “dock scene” on screen. Sad times. Here’s a cheeky look at what TV viewers missed out on.

Episode six of Heated Rivalry, The Cottage, has a very different vibe to the equivalent parts of the book. The TV show really presents Shane and Ilya as being in their domestic bliss eras. We see them play footsie on the sofa, and stare at each other in contented silence. Focusing on these moments really demonstrates how much Shane and Ilya’s relationship has developed. However, it does make less time for the smut. I’m afraid episode six didn’t include the notoriously filthy “dock scene”, in which – yup, you guessed it – Shane and Ilya have sex on a dock.

The moment is from near the end of the novel, in chapter 26. In the late morning, they sit outside watching ducks and boats. The book says: “It was a shame that Ilya was going to ruin it. A shame, but there was no choice about it: Shane Hollander was standing on the edge of a dock, and now his back was turned to Ilya. Like an idiot.”

Ilya pushes Shane off the dock, then canonballs into the water. They make out in the water. After about a page, they climb back onto the dock and have sex. The book says “the dock bounced vigorously in the water beneath them.” Erm, okay.

Shane is initially worried that somebody on a boat could see them, but then admits he’d fantasised about having sex with Ilya outside. Ilya promises: “Maybe we could canoe or something. Out to one of these little islands… Totally alone, and I’ll f*ck you there, out in the open where no one will see.”

After a lot more kissing, they return to the house and kiss even more. Shane’s dad arrives, sees them, and drives off. It’s all unbelievably awkward. But hey, at least he didn’t show up while they were on the dock!

A few other spicy scenes from the Heated Rivalry book were tweaked for the TV version.

