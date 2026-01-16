The Tab

Exactly what props they used while filming the raunchy bedroom scenes in Heated Rivalry

There are three sex scenes in every episode

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Heated Rivalry has been a big hit since it was released last year, and a lot of people are wondering how those super steamy bedroom scenes were filmed and if any props were used in those particularly risqué scenes.

When hockey stars Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov get close on screen, it might look wild and free, but there’s a surprisingly technical setup behind it all. Chala Hunter, the show’s intimacy coordinator, explained exactly how they pulled it off and what props they used in Heated Rivalry.

So, what props did they actually use?

Heated Rivalry bedroom scenes props

via HBO

Speaking to ELLE, intimacy coordinator Chala Hunter explained that the actors wore special intimacy garments with padding. She said, “Oh yeah, there’s all kinds of options. What they are wearing, in that moment, for example, can be an intimacy garment that has padding. There’s a piece of foam padding called a padded pouch that you put inside of the intimacy garment.”

Chala also had a kit full of pasties, different layers of padding, and scissors, so she could adjust things on the fly. “I had a huge kit of all kinds of pasties and intimacy garments, scissors. I also have different layers of thickness if we need to add more padding for an actor’s comfort for the action to take place,” she added.

Sometimes what looks like direct contact on screen is actually clever anchoring and simulation. Chala explained, “It might look like Hudson is rubbing his face in Connor’s crotch, but some of the time, he’s anchoring his forehead to just above Connor’s crotch. There’s all kinds of simulation going on.”

And what if an actor feels uncomfortable or needs a quick break?

Heated Rivalry bedroom scenes props

via HBO

Hunter made sure everyone knew it was fine to call a pause at any moment. “I always break it down like that and say, if you need to call a pause for any reason, including if you become unintentionally aroused, or you just need to adjust something because the placement isn’t working for you, or because you have to go pee, do it,” she said.

So, basically, what looks effortless and hot on screen is actually super choreographed and carefully supported with all kinds of props and padding. And that’s why the show manages to be so steamy while keeping the actors safe.

She also highlighted that even though it’s technical, it doesn’t feel stiff or fake. She said, “What people have seen in Heated Rivalry doesn’t look technical, I hope. It certainly doesn’t look technical to me. It looks emotional and free. But, when we’re setting these scenes up, it’s incredibly technical.”

