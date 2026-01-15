The Tab

Um, the super steamy Heated Rivalry is actually inspired by these real-life hockey stars

The author has spoken out about the inspirations

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Heated Rivalry’s plot feels incredibly real, and if you’re wondering whether the intense hockey romance is based on something that actually happened, it was actually inspired by a real-life hockey rivalry.

Heated Rivalry is adapted from Canadian author Rachel Reid’s novel of the same name, part of her Game Changers series. The show, which was released in the UK this week, follows two top hockey players, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, as they go from rivals on the ice to lovers off it. But while that gay romance is a work of fiction, the competitive spirit behind it draws from real-world hockey history.

So what’s the real-life inspiration behind Heated Rivalry?

Heated Rivalry real-life inspiration

via HBO

Rachel Reid has been clear that her characters aren’t based on real people. She wrote on her website, “I never directly base my characters on any real people.”

She added that she’s familiar with “the different general types of hockey players. Flashy, cocky players like Ilya Rozanov; stoic leaders like Scott Hunter, etc.”

So, basically, Shane and Ilya aren’t exact copies of actual hockey stars. But one of the inspirations for the show was the famous rivalry between Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin. They are two of the NHL’s biggest names, who went head-to-head on the ice for years.

Sidney Crosby, captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Alexander Ovechkin, captain of the Washington Capitals, first faced off in 2005. They quickly developed one of the most talked-about rivalries in ice hockey. While Reid’s characters aren’t based on them personally, she’s said that the “extremely entertaining rivalry” between those two helped shape the competitive dynamic in Heated Rivalry.

So, who influenced Shane and Ilya’s characters?

Heated Rivalry real-life inspiration

via HBO

In an interview with Canada’s CP24, Reid has also explained that she drew from a mix of real hockey personalities when imagining her characters, and not just Crosby and Ovechkin.

For Ilya, she mentioned being inspired by “flashy European players” such as Jaromír Jágr, Teemu Selänne, and Ilya Kovalchuk. And for Shane, she looked to “more stoic, good boy captains” who were “more role-modely types” like Crosby, Wayne Gretzky, and Paul Kariya.

the traitors season four cast at breakfast

All the massive rules The Traitors season four cast have blatantly broken so far

Claudia Cox

Three failed to clean up their socials

Durham Student Union backs bill to reintroduce targeted maintenance loans

Charlotte Morgan

This would see payments adjusted so that they are paid before university terms start

Right, here’s what the ‘secret of the mimic’ trend on TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so creepy

Sydney Sweeney’s character in Euphoria is now an OnlyFans creator, and it’s getting dragged

Hebe Hancock

I’m really not surprised

Ranked: Cambridge colleges with the highest private school intake

Alexander Newman

One college takes 75 per cent of its students from independent schools

Drag Race

Drag Race winner who’s suing RuPaul is now posting ‘vile’ videos about the queens who’ve died

Kieran Galpin

The Vivienne and Jiggly Caliente died last year

They’re already sold out, so is Starbucks restocking the viral bear cups in the UK?!

Ellissa Bain

They were gone before some stores even opened

Harry Potter star OnlyFans boob job

Harry Potter star is getting a boob job and she’s letting her OnlyFans subscribers pick the size

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Which size shall I get?’

season four traitors fiona rachel stephen hugo

A very brutal ranking of the season four Traitors by their sheer incompetence

Claudia Cox

Claudia Winkleman should just keep the prize pot at this point

Harriet from The Traitors’ staggering net worth shows how unbelievably rich she is

Ellissa Bain

She’s LOADED

