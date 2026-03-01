A day in the life of an English student at the University of Exeter

What Exeter students get up to besides hunting campus for Napoleon x

Ever wondered what a typical day looks like for an English student at Exeter university?

During my UCAS journey, some insight into the life of an actual student would have been useful for narrowing down the endless amount of options. So, hopefully this run down of my day can provide you with a glimpse into life at Exeter university!

Although timetables, spontaneous side quests, and pub trips mean every day in Exeter looks a little different, here’s what I get up to on a fun yet productive day – romanticising uni life while keeping on top of the demanding workload that comes with studying at a Russell Group university.

8am: Wake up

After guiltily hitting snooze on my alarm, I get ready for the day and shovel down some breakfast. I usually opt for something quick and nutritious! On this cold February morning, I opted for a warming bowl of porridge; perfect for those chilly winter days.

9am: Go for a r un

Living at the bottom of the infamous Cardiac Hill, I decided the trek would be a cheaper substitute for a gym membership.

However, I still love to implement movement into my day. Going for a run is the perfect way to unwind, reconnect with nature and stretch my legs before long hours hunched over a desk. Upcoming assignments and demanding reading lists mean stress can pile up and I find moving my body the perfect way to clear my head and set myself up for a fulfilling day.

My favourite route in Exeter is by the quay, which is especially lovely when the sun is shining, although I have been at the mercy of the wind and rain a few too many times recently.

10am: Study time

After showering and getting ready for the day, I settle down at my desk, accompanied by a cup of coffee to get ahead on some work.

This varies from day to day depending on my schedule but these English student study sessions often include preparing notes for upcoming seminars, reading Shakespearian plays, or even exploring Reddit and reading fan fiction – courtesy of the modern Digital Cultures module. I never get bored of the broad diversity of texts that an English degree offers.

11am: Head to campus for lectures

After locking in at my desk, it’s time to head over to campus. I love to take the scenic route through Reed Hall to romanticise the walk. This day, I had two lectures. It’s always a nice chance to catch up with course friends and learn more about the texts that we’re studying.

Resisting the temptation to stumble into the Forum Pret, I stuck to my budget and ate the packed lunch I had brought. Since I was already on campus, I decided to head to the library to lock in for a few more hours as I knew my bed would be too tempting back home.

3pm: Head to town and grab a c offee with friends

Maintaining a work-life balance is so important, so I always try to make room in my busy schedule for catch ups with the girls. This day we went to Boston Tea Party cafe. Channelling my inner Rory Gilmore, I always like to bring a book with me to romanticise reading in a cute and cosy setting.

6pm: Head back to the flat for dinner

After a long debrief about night out adventures and exploring Exeter’s array of shops (stopping by Whittard’s for free hot chocolate samples, of course), it was time to head back home for some dinner; I usually opt for something quick and nutritious.

8pm: Time to hype myself up for a night out

After cooking dinner and chatting with my flatmates, I either retreat to my room to curl up cosy and watch some Netflix or pop my party playlist on and start getting ready for a night out.

This night, I headed out for an English Tube station social at Cocktail Club where I dressed as Paddington station. It’s always fun unwinding after a long day of studying and seeing the amazing costumes everyone will be wearing.

11pm: Time for bed, finally

After a fun social, I’m always excited to flop into bed after a busy day. Time to set my alarm and brace myself for a 9am seminar and see what tomorrow will bring.