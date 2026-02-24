The ultimate guide to Exeter’s cosiest cafés and coolest bars

2 hours ago

One thing I will say about Exeter is that its café and bar game is exceptionally strong. As a third year clinging to her favourite spots, asking my friends out for coffee dates or cocktail evenings has pretty much become my love language.

This guide brings together hungover brunches, studying with a side of yap, relaxed pints, crafted cocktails, and everything in between. Tried, tested, and student-approved, these are the spots that will make Exeter feel like home, and the ones I’ll dream about long after graduation.

Between Bread

If you’re a sandwich person, Between Bread should definitely be your number one spot. Serving up classic focaccia sandwiches and seasonal specials with flavours you’ve never had before, this cafe sells out on weekends for a reason.

The vibe is easy-going, the coffee and matcha are solid, and it always feels busy in a good way. Located down the high street, it’s perfect for a term three picnic on the cathedral green.

Crocketts

This cocktail bar is a new discovery for me, and it’s definitely an underrated spot for well-made cocktails. They’ve got classics as well as their own creations with some really fun flavours.

The interior is dark and atmospheric, with an intimate, close-knit feel. Close your eyes and you could easily imagine you’re tucked away in a little Parisian bar.

Mango’s

Mango’s brunch is one of my favourites in the city, and it gets bonus points for its stunning location on the Exeter quay. Sitting in the March sun with a chai latte in hand is a top-tier experience at this cafe, and you can even start the debrief on the walk there.

Bootlegger

Sometimes, nothing really beats an underground jazz bar with an extensive cocktail list. A speakeasy-style bar set in the prohibition era, Bootlegger offers a cosy and sophisticated night of drinking. They have DJ nights if you fancy a boogie, jazz nights if you’re feeling chic, and, most importantly, scrumptious cocktails.

Henry’s

An Exeter student classic for a reason, Henry’s Bar is a cosy go-to tucked right in the heart of the student area. Whether you’re in the mood for a couple of pints and a game of cards, darts, or a pub quiz, it’s an easy choice.

The crowd’s a mix of students and locals, and the atmosphere is always relaxed and social. A reliable spot for a good catch-up with friends.

The (Tiny) Tasting Room

Tucked away near the cathedral, The Tiny Tasting Room is just that, tiny. There’s not much seating, so it’s one of my favourites for a coffee on the go.

They have really fun seasonal drink flavours on rotation (think cinnamon bun lattes and blueberry matcha’s) and lush sweet treats. Their cherry and white chocolate blondie will always have a special place in my heart.

Darwin’s bar

Located on charming Magdalen Road, Darwin’s is a relatively new find for me, and super close for those of us who live near St Luke’s campus. This gin bar looks and feels like it belongs in Mayfair or Kensington. It delivers on warm and intimate ambience alongside expertly crafted cocktails that make it perfect for long conversations by the fireplace.

JuiceKing

One of my favourite spots, located conveniently next to the gym, is JuiceKing. It’s amazing for a hungover pick-me-up (one green juice for every green venom you drank the night before) or a post-gym protein shake. Everything is made fresh on hand, and something about the place makes you feel healthier before you’ve even ordered. Be aware though, it gets exceedingly busy on the weekends, so make sure you get those açai bowls early.

