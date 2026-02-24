Samie and Ciaran share the hugely vibey way they plan to spend the £50k All Stars prize money

2 hours ago

Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies are the Love Island All Stars 2026 winners, which means they’re taking home each other, and £50k in prize money from the South Africa villa. Since winning, they have revealed exactly what their plans for the cash pot are.

They looked quite shocked when they won the show, and I think like many of us, they believed Millie and Zac would take it. Speaking since the final, Samie and Ciaran have said they think they might have won because they mainly managed to steer clear of the drama.

Reasons aside, they did it. And now they have 50 thousand smackers to enjoy together. So what will they splash it on?

Samie and Ciaran have cute plans for their Love Island All Stars money

As you would expect from Samie and Ciaran, they have wholesome plans. The couple got to the final after steering away from most of the villa chaos, and are sticking to a cute way to spend the money.

Speaking on the Love Island podcast, they revealed they have plans to go to the USA with runner-up couple Millie and Zac. Zac, being from the US, is clearly going to be hopping around the world a lot alongside Millie now.

“A holiday to Nashville, surely,” Ciaran told host Indiyah Polack, when she asked about the prize fund. “We’re going to Nashville, and then we’re going to meet up with, we spoke mostly to Millie and Zac. So, we’re going to meet up with Millie and Zac in Nashville. I know Scott and Leanne mentioned they’re going to come as well. Yamen and Whit too.”

Samie then mentioned that for the trip the girls are planning to get “personalised cowboy boots, hats, the lot.” Um, this sounds like a VIBE. Can I come?

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.