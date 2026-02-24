The Tab

This is why Samie and Ciaran think they won Love Island All Stars, and it’s hilarious

How ironic

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Everyone is in total shock after Samie and Ciaran were crowned the winners of Love Island All Stars last night, as they were the last couple anyone expected to win. They’ve spoken out about why they think people voted for them, and it’s actually hilarious.

Speaking on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast after taking home the $50k prize pot, Ciaran said he thinks they won because they didn’t get involved in any drama. Sorry, what?! Speak for yourself!

“Me and Samie have been so set in our ways, there has been no pressure from public votes or anything or within the villa with all our mates,” he said. “As a couple, we haven’t really got involved in any drama. It’s never affected us.”

Okay, they might not have had any drama in their actual couple, but Samie certainly did. Her situation with Lucinda was one of the biggest dramas of the whole series.

From the moment Lucinda walked in as a bombshell and chose to recouple with Ciaran, there was huge tension between them, and it carried on right until the final.

Credit: ITV

From Lucinda saying her and Samie were never actually good friends to that dramatic pie in the face and Samie and Belle’s secret eye-rolls at Lucinda, she had her fair share of drama.

So, it’s pretty ironic how they think the lack of drama is what got people to vote for them in the final. If anything, people actually hated how boring they were, and think she should be thanking Lucinda for bringing attention to her.

After their win, people on Twitter are saying they have “no chemistry” and were just “seat fillers” who didn’t bring anything to the villa. Savage, but true.

“Ciaran and Samie are too dry, they couldn’t sound more bored when talking about how much they ‘like’ each other,” one person wrote.

Another agreed: “Are you joking … this sh*t is so rigged?? How are Samie and Ciaran so high up when two odd socks have more chemistry than they do.” Justice for Millie, Zac, Scott and Leanne!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. 

Featured image by: ITV

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
