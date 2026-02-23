The Tab
Dumped Islanders All Stars cast members like

Dumped islanders have now revealed what their All Stars cast members are *really* like

The tea is fascinating

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Love Island All Stars 2026 has been absolutely chaotic, but we finally got some insight from the dumped Islanders on what their co-stars are really like when the cameras aren’t rolling. And the tea is fascinating.

So, here’s what the All Stars cast members are really like, according to the dumped Islanders.

Charlie Frederick, who got caught in a love triangle with Millie and Jessy, said, “Even when I spoke to Mills, you could feel she knows what she can say to get airtime. She’ll laugh, redo a sentence, and you know it’ll be shown. She’s clever like that, but she’s not mean about it.”

Curtis Pritchard added his take on Millie too, saying, “She’s a great girl, hot and sexy, and we had some really great fun.”

AJ Bunker spoke about Whitney, telling Closer, “Whit is full of energy.” She added, “She’s got that energy, but sometimes she holds back a bit.”

As for Scott, AJ didn’t hold back. “I think I’m going to start calling Scott ‘Scott Stir The Pot’ because he stirs the pot and gets involved in people’s business and drama,” she said. Charlie also shared his view in a video for Love Island’s Instagram, “Scott is definitely playing a game in there. I don’t even think his intentions with Leanne are genuine at all.”

via ITV

AJ also gave her thoughts on Leanne and Belle. About Leanne, she said, “Leanne’s sweet, but sometimes she questions what’s going on, especially with Scott. She’s not afraid to call things out.” And about Belle, AJ explained, “She’s lovely and generally gets along with everyone. She’s calm and doesn’t overcomplicate stuff, which is nice in all the villa chaos.”

Helena Ford, who’s like a big sister to Tommy, gave her perspective on Jessy. She told heatworld, “Involving herself in the drama, latching onto Tommy… I just think there’s a plan that she had, but I think it backfired when her dad came on and said those comments to her. She went in her shell a little bit and started being really nice the next day. The next morning she was a complete different person. Maybe she was still upset about the phone call, but she just started being the real Jessy.” Carrington added that she was “super nice.”

Helena also said, “Tommy deserves the world. He’s so pure and he’s so young, and he’s got love to give.”

Finally, Curtis opened up about Zac Woodworth, who’s been part of the Millie drama. He said, “Zac’s a lovely guy. I wish he came back and he was a horrible guy and I could have said some things to him, but he’s a lovely guy. Sweet, sweet guy, and I think they are well suited.”

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Love Island Lauren Harrison leading on

Here’s exactly what Love Island’s Lauren said about Harrison ‘leading her on’ before All Stars

All the messy bombshells who were supposed to go into the All Stars 2026 villa, but didn’t

Um, Jack Keating just named the four All Stars couples who have had s*x whilst in the villa

Latest
Dumped Islanders All Stars cast members like

Dumped islanders have now revealed what their All Stars cast members are *really* like

Suchismita Ghosh

The tea is fascinating

From all-nighters in the ASS to alpine skiing: Welcome to the Bristol Winter Olympics

Cessie Hall-Eade

All the events and arenas we would be seeing if the Olympics came to the South West

Cambridge University confirms its vet school will stay open and accept new students

Esther Knowles

The announcement follows a general board discussion about the future of Cambridge’s vet school

People have guessed who Love Is Blind’s Alex’s ‘Chicago ex’ actually is, and I’m convinced

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s plenty of ‘evidence’

sam thompson samie elishi love island all stars

An investigation into what went down with Samie Elishi and Sam Thompson between Love Island

Claudia Cox

Remind me, how quickly was he back on Raya?!

Wuthering Heights designer reveals the eerie set details that have seriously dark meanings

Hebe Hancock

One room is meant to be dripping with sweat

Love Island’s Belle and Harrison reveal their ‘future plans’ and it’s giving… delusional

Ellissa Bain

They’re not fooling anyone

Over 10 people have been arrested after Britain First protests spark chaos in Manchester

Alisa Pasha

Mounted units, dog teams, and over 50 extra officers had to be deployed to manage the protests

Police investigating footage of man ‘being attacked’ at Britain First march in Manchester

Jessica Owen

A video shows a man kicking another person while holding a Union Jack flag

KATSEYE reason Manon hiatus contradicts

People think KATSEYE’s reason for the temporary hiatus contradicts what Manon actually said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘These are two completely different statements’

Dumped Islanders All Stars cast members like

Dumped islanders have now revealed what their All Stars cast members are *really* like

Suchismita Ghosh

The tea is fascinating

From all-nighters in the ASS to alpine skiing: Welcome to the Bristol Winter Olympics

Cessie Hall-Eade

All the events and arenas we would be seeing if the Olympics came to the South West

Cambridge University confirms its vet school will stay open and accept new students

Esther Knowles

The announcement follows a general board discussion about the future of Cambridge’s vet school

People have guessed who Love Is Blind’s Alex’s ‘Chicago ex’ actually is, and I’m convinced

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s plenty of ‘evidence’

sam thompson samie elishi love island all stars

An investigation into what went down with Samie Elishi and Sam Thompson between Love Island

Claudia Cox

Remind me, how quickly was he back on Raya?!

Wuthering Heights designer reveals the eerie set details that have seriously dark meanings

Hebe Hancock

One room is meant to be dripping with sweat

Love Island’s Belle and Harrison reveal their ‘future plans’ and it’s giving… delusional

Ellissa Bain

They’re not fooling anyone

Over 10 people have been arrested after Britain First protests spark chaos in Manchester

Alisa Pasha

Mounted units, dog teams, and over 50 extra officers had to be deployed to manage the protests

Police investigating footage of man ‘being attacked’ at Britain First march in Manchester

Jessica Owen

A video shows a man kicking another person while holding a Union Jack flag

KATSEYE reason Manon hiatus contradicts

People think KATSEYE’s reason for the temporary hiatus contradicts what Manon actually said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘These are two completely different statements’