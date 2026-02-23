Dumped islanders have now revealed what their All Stars cast members are *really* like

2 hours ago

Love Island All Stars 2026 has been absolutely chaotic, but we finally got some insight from the dumped Islanders on what their co-stars are really like when the cameras aren’t rolling. And the tea is fascinating.

So, here’s what the All Stars cast members are really like, according to the dumped Islanders.

Charlie Frederick, who got caught in a love triangle with Millie and Jessy, said, “Even when I spoke to Mills, you could feel she knows what she can say to get airtime. She’ll laugh, redo a sentence, and you know it’ll be shown. She’s clever like that, but she’s not mean about it.”

Curtis Pritchard added his take on Millie too, saying, “She’s a great girl, hot and sexy, and we had some really great fun.”

AJ Bunker spoke about Whitney, telling Closer, “Whit is full of energy.” She added, “She’s got that energy, but sometimes she holds back a bit.”

As for Scott, AJ didn’t hold back. “I think I’m going to start calling Scott ‘Scott Stir The Pot’ because he stirs the pot and gets involved in people’s business and drama,” she said. Charlie also shared his view in a video for Love Island’s Instagram, “Scott is definitely playing a game in there. I don’t even think his intentions with Leanne are genuine at all.”

AJ also gave her thoughts on Leanne and Belle. About Leanne, she said, “Leanne’s sweet, but sometimes she questions what’s going on, especially with Scott. She’s not afraid to call things out.” And about Belle, AJ explained, “She’s lovely and generally gets along with everyone. She’s calm and doesn’t overcomplicate stuff, which is nice in all the villa chaos.”

Helena Ford, who’s like a big sister to Tommy, gave her perspective on Jessy. She told heatworld, “Involving herself in the drama, latching onto Tommy… I just think there’s a plan that she had, but I think it backfired when her dad came on and said those comments to her. She went in her shell a little bit and started being really nice the next day. The next morning she was a complete different person. Maybe she was still upset about the phone call, but she just started being the real Jessy.” Carrington added that she was “super nice.”

Helena also said, “Tommy deserves the world. He’s so pure and he’s so young, and he’s got love to give.”

Finally, Curtis opened up about Zac Woodworth, who’s been part of the Millie drama. He said, “Zac’s a lovely guy. I wish he came back and he was a horrible guy and I could have said some things to him, but he’s a lovely guy. Sweet, sweet guy, and I think they are well suited.”