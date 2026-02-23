All the messy bombshells who were supposed to go into the All Stars 2026 villa, but didn’t

5 hours ago

Love Island All Stars 2026 is almost over, but hang on a minute, where were all the other bombshells?! There were loads of rumoured bombshells who never actually made an appearance in the villa, so here’s all the messy Islanders we were robbed of, who could have brought so much drama.

Ronnie Vint

We were absolutely deprived of Ronnie Vint coming into the villa for a third time. He apparently had a bit of history with Helena on the outside, which would have been very interesting to watch. A source told The Sun Ronnie had “flown out to South Africa” and was “waiting for his moment to bombshell”. Excuse me, Love Island. Where was he?!

Tanya Manhenga

Tanya was lined up to enter the villa, but she was dropped by ITV when Shaq was dumped. Watching those two see each other for the first time in years after that *messy* lap dance drama would have been a treat. Apparently, she was literally in a holding villa ready to go in. I wonder if they crossed paths at the airport.

Olivia Hawkins

After last year’s final, when Liv Hawkins came back in and annihilated Grace with those screenshots, I would have loved to see her back on our screens. She’s not scared to say things how it is, and it makes for great telly. She was lined up for All Stars 2026, but dropped out because she’s got a new film role.

Andrada Pop

There were rumours that Andrada was heading back into the villa too, but she never appeared. After leaving the villa the first time, she admitted she’d do it, saying: “I would definitely do it [All Stars]! I didn’t find love this time round so would definitely be up for giving it another go.” I wonder what happened.

Leah Taylor

Leah Taylor had some drama with Scott when she was first in the villa, so the pair reuniting would have been a great watch. A source told The Sun she was “back in talks to go into All Stars as a bombshell” and said: “She’s stunning and will immediately turn heads so the girls better watch out!”

Lana Jenkins

We were also robbed of Lana Jenkins back in the villa, who apparently signed up to the show and was fully “open to finding love” according to The Sun. However, there have been no rumours of her flying out to South Africa, so she must have pulled out or been dropped for some reason.

