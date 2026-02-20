The Tab
The transformation Lucinda Strafford has had before and after Love Island

Before Love Island to now: A look at just how much Lucinda has transformed over the years

You can tell she’s always wanted to be an influencer

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

From before Love Island to now, Lucinda Strafford has had a huge transformation. Even from when she was first on the show, aged just 21, she’s changed loads.

Love Island has become a full-time career for our girl Cinds. Whenever the producers come calling, she’s there. But even before then, she was crafting a future career as an influencer. Let’s take a look at the transformation Lucinda has had – from when she was younger, to her many Love Island appearances.

When she was younger, Lucinda looked totally different

via TikTok

Of course, when Lucinda was younger she looked loads different. Her hair was darker, and her makeup vibe completely different. Winged eyeliner and highlighter you can see from miles away? Lucinda was so there.

You can tell that Lucinda has always wanted to be an influencer. She’s had Instagram posing down since day one.

Before she went on Love Island, Lucinda had a bit of an influencer era

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lucinda (@lucindastrafford)

Lucinda was a rumoured Islander for ages before she was officially announced as part of the 2021 cast. At that point, she was already dating a footballer and having an influencer era. “She’s always wanted to be a celebrity. She’s trying to become an influencer,” someone close to her said.

She first appeared on Love Island in 2021

via ITV

Lucinda was 21 when she first appeared on Love Island. She had a completely different vibe to how she looks now, with more blonde hair and fuller lips. She was literally just a baby!

Her face was a lot more round, as Lucinda has since started getting fillers in her jaw.

via Love Island/ITV

Lucinda has now made a small fortune from Love Island, and her subsequent career as an influencer. Lucinda has been on Love Island UK, Love Island Australia, Love Island Games and Love Island All Stars. She literally won $125k on Love Island Games just months ago. She bought her first house just two weeks before All Stars.

And now, she looks totally different again

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lucinda (@lucindastrafford)

Ahead of All Stars, Lucinda spent thousands on cosmetic tweakments. She visited an aesthetics clinic with various locations across the UK and got a range of procedures done. The clinic shared before and after pictures of her, and replied in the comments that she had tear trough filler, chin filler and a jawline slimming treatment. She has also had lip fillers, and profhilo skin booster injections.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

The house Lucinda bought before Love Island All Stars

Inside the huge house Lucinda bought with Love Island cash and now brags about on TikTok

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast cosmetic work

They spent thousands, so here’s all the cosmetic work the All Stars had for the 2026 villa

Before and after: Jess has had one of the biggest transformations in Love Island history

Latest

Flip or flop? We rate Lancaster University students’ pancakes

Erin Malik

Some of these might give Gordon Ramsay a heart attack

Burnout isn’t a badge of honour: A students guide to slowing down in semester two

Annabel Crumpton

End of year exams are looming, here’s how to manage the stress

Review: In its performative male contest, the Cambridge Union isn’t in on the joke

Alexander Newman

Too long, occasionally funny, your future husband probably wasn’t there

Multiple Manchester universities facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

Jessica Owen

170,000 UK students are involved in the claim

Why semester two feels different: Life at the Uni of York

Faye Robinson

New semester, new experiences ready to be lived…

eric dane wife rebecca gayheart

‘It’s familial love’: Eric Dane’s wife on why they stopped their divorce after his diagnosis

Claudia Cox

She filed for divorce in 2018, but withdrew proceedings in March

The transformation Lucinda Strafford has had before and after Love Island

Before Love Island to now: A look at just how much Lucinda has transformed over the years

Hayley Soen

You can tell she’s always wanted to be an influencer

Love Is Blind’s Chris tries desperately to defend *that* pilates comment about Jessica

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s blaming it on ‘pheromones’

Chris d

‘I hung up’: Chris’ ex exposes his manic 12-minute phone rant from AFTER filming Love Is Blind

Kieran Galpin

The most confusing 12 minutes of my life

Here’s exactly how much money KCL students could claim back as compensation for Covid

Isabella Zbucki

King’s College London is one of many UK universities facing legal action over disrupted teaching

Flip or flop? We rate Lancaster University students’ pancakes

Erin Malik

Some of these might give Gordon Ramsay a heart attack

Burnout isn’t a badge of honour: A students guide to slowing down in semester two

Annabel Crumpton

End of year exams are looming, here’s how to manage the stress

Review: In its performative male contest, the Cambridge Union isn’t in on the joke

Alexander Newman

Too long, occasionally funny, your future husband probably wasn’t there

Multiple Manchester universities facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

Jessica Owen

170,000 UK students are involved in the claim

Why semester two feels different: Life at the Uni of York

Faye Robinson

New semester, new experiences ready to be lived…

eric dane wife rebecca gayheart

‘It’s familial love’: Eric Dane’s wife on why they stopped their divorce after his diagnosis

Claudia Cox

She filed for divorce in 2018, but withdrew proceedings in March

The transformation Lucinda Strafford has had before and after Love Island

Before Love Island to now: A look at just how much Lucinda has transformed over the years

Hayley Soen

You can tell she’s always wanted to be an influencer

Love Is Blind’s Chris tries desperately to defend *that* pilates comment about Jessica

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s blaming it on ‘pheromones’

Chris d

‘I hung up’: Chris’ ex exposes his manic 12-minute phone rant from AFTER filming Love Is Blind

Kieran Galpin

The most confusing 12 minutes of my life

Here’s exactly how much money KCL students could claim back as compensation for Covid

Isabella Zbucki

King’s College London is one of many UK universities facing legal action over disrupted teaching