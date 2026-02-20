Before Love Island to now: A look at just how much Lucinda has transformed over the years

You can tell she’s always wanted to be an influencer

From before Love Island to now, Lucinda Strafford has had a huge transformation. Even from when she was first on the show, aged just 21, she’s changed loads.

Love Island has become a full-time career for our girl Cinds. Whenever the producers come calling, she’s there. But even before then, she was crafting a future career as an influencer. Let’s take a look at the transformation Lucinda has had – from when she was younger, to her many Love Island appearances.

When she was younger, Lucinda looked totally different

Of course, when Lucinda was younger she looked loads different. Her hair was darker, and her makeup vibe completely different. Winged eyeliner and highlighter you can see from miles away? Lucinda was so there.

You can tell that Lucinda has always wanted to be an influencer. She’s had Instagram posing down since day one.

Before she went on Love Island, Lucinda had a bit of an influencer era

Lucinda was a rumoured Islander for ages before she was officially announced as part of the 2021 cast. At that point, she was already dating a footballer and having an influencer era. “She’s always wanted to be a celebrity. She’s trying to become an influencer,” someone close to her said.

She first appeared on Love Island in 2021

Lucinda was 21 when she first appeared on Love Island. She had a completely different vibe to how she looks now, with more blonde hair and fuller lips. She was literally just a baby!

Her face was a lot more round, as Lucinda has since started getting fillers in her jaw.

Lucinda has now made a small fortune from Love Island, and her subsequent career as an influencer. Lucinda has been on Love Island UK, Love Island Australia, Love Island Games and Love Island All Stars. She literally won $125k on Love Island Games just months ago. She bought her first house just two weeks before All Stars.

And now, she looks totally different again

Ahead of All Stars, Lucinda spent thousands on cosmetic tweakments. She visited an aesthetics clinic with various locations across the UK and got a range of procedures done. The clinic shared before and after pictures of her, and replied in the comments that she had tear trough filler, chin filler and a jawline slimming treatment. She has also had lip fillers, and profhilo skin booster injections.

