Another ex-Love Islander says Jessy and Tommy aren’t genuine, after Helena’s brutal comment

Ex-Love Island All Stars contestant Chuggs Wallis has shared his take on Jessy and Tommy’s relationship, after Helena’s super messy comments during her exit interview.

Last night’s episode showed the Islanders what the public thought of their relationship. During one interaction, Jessy found out what Helena really thought about her relationship with Tommy. In her exit interview, Helena implied that Jessy was only with Tommy for the “airtime.” This comment really upset Jessy and deepened her distrust of the other girls in the villa.

In an exclusive interview with The Tab, courtesy of Heart Bingo, Chuggs agreed with Helena, saying he thinks Tommy and Jessy are the least compatible couple on Love Island.

“I don’t buy Jessy and Tommy. I mean, I think they hardly know each other, and I think that’s more of just like a circumstance they’ve been roped in together,” he said. “I didn’t back Sean and Lucinda originally, but they’re sort of proving me wrong as time goes on.”

Chuggs admitted he had never met Jessy and Tommy, but judging from their relationship on screen, he is not convinced. But one couple he does think is genuine is Ciaran and Samie.

“I think they’re both very pure people. I’ve not met Ciaran before, but he’s like a rugby lad, and he seems very down-to-earth, normal. I had a stalk of his socials the other day, and like he literally does all the same sort of stuff that I would do,” the 27-year-old said. “So, I think I’d get on well with him, and I know that Samie is like a good egg. She’s very pure as a person. So, I actually think they look very sweet together.”

It’s almost the final, and apparently ex-Islanders are going to dish out all the outside drama, so soon we’ll find out if the public agrees with Helena and Chuggs.