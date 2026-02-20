The Tab

Another ex-Love Islander says Jessy and Tommy aren’t genuine, after Helena’s brutal comment

It’s not looking good for them

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Ex-Love Island All Stars contestant Chuggs Wallis has shared his take on Jessy and Tommy’s relationship, after Helena’s super messy comments during her exit interview.

Last night’s episode showed the Islanders what the public thought of their relationship. During one interaction, Jessy found out what Helena really thought about her relationship with Tommy. In her exit interview, Helena implied that Jessy was only with Tommy for the “airtime.” This comment really upset Jessy and deepened her distrust of the other girls in the villa.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

In an exclusive interview with The Tab, courtesy of Heart Bingo, Chuggs agreed with Helena, saying he thinks Tommy and Jessy are the least compatible couple on Love Island.

“I don’t buy Jessy and Tommy. I mean, I think they hardly know each other, and I think that’s more of just like a circumstance they’ve been roped in together,” he said. “I didn’t back Sean and Lucinda originally, but they’re sort of proving me wrong as time goes on.”

Chuggs admitted he had never met Jessy and Tommy, but judging from their relationship on screen, he is not convinced. But one couple he does think is genuine is Ciaran and Samie.

“I think they’re both very pure people. I’ve not met Ciaran before, but he’s like a rugby lad, and he seems very down-to-earth, normal.  I had a stalk of his socials the other day, and like he literally does all the same sort of stuff that I would do,” the 27-year-old said. “So, I think I’d get on well with him, and I know that Samie is like a good egg. She’s very pure as a person. So, I actually think they look very sweet together.”

It’s almost the final, and apparently ex-Islanders are going to dish out all the outside drama, so soon we’ll find out if the public agrees with Helena and Chuggs.



Featured image via ITV


Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Flip or flop? We rate Lancaster University students’ pancakes

Erin Malik

Some of these might give Gordon Ramsay a heart attack

Burnout isn’t a badge of honour: A students guide to slowing down in semester two

Annabel Crumpton

End of year exams are looming, here’s how to manage the stress

Review: In its performative male contest, the Cambridge Union isn’t in on the joke

Alexander Newman

Too long, occasionally funny, your future husband probably wasn’t there

Multiple Manchester universities facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

Jessica Owen

170,000 UK students are involved in the claim

Why semester two feels different: Life at the Uni of York

Faye Robinson

New semester, new experiences ready to be lived…

eric dane wife rebecca gayheart

‘It’s familial love’: Eric Dane’s wife on why they stopped their divorce after his diagnosis

Claudia Cox

She filed for divorce in 2018, but withdrew proceedings in March

The transformation Lucinda Strafford has had before and after Love Island

Before Love Island to now: A look at just how much Lucinda has transformed over the years

Hayley Soen

You can tell she’s always wanted to be an influencer

Love Is Blind’s Chris tries desperately to defend *that* pilates comment about Jessica

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s blaming it on ‘pheromones’

Chris d

‘I hung up’: Chris’ ex exposes his manic 12-minute phone rant from AFTER filming Love Is Blind

Kieran Galpin

The most confusing 12 minutes of my life

Here’s exactly how much money KCL students could claim back as compensation for Covid

Isabella Zbucki

King’s College London is one of many UK universities facing legal action over disrupted teaching

