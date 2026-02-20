What Jessy Potts is actually like in real life, according to in-the-know Love Islanders

Apparently she is very different in the villa and in-person?

Jessy Potts is a very confusing entity. I remember nothing about her from Love Island 2024 beyond the fact that she coupled up with Joey Essex. Some of her social posts are so vanilla, it feels like like they could’ve been generated by ChatGPT. But on Love Island: All Stars, Jessy is suddenly crying constantly and starting drama? Where did *that* come from?

To help you make sense of this total enigma, here’s what in-the-know Love Island cast members say Jessy Potts is actually like in real life.

Helena says she has ‘a plan’ for ‘airtime’

After Helena was dumped from the villa, she did not hold back her opinions on what Jessy was like.

She told Maya Jama: “When Jessy came in and started talking about stuff that’s she’s not even involved in. I was like ‘why are you piping up? What’s going on here?’ I think something went on between Jessy and Lucinda on the outside.”

Helena wasn’t convinced by Jessy’s relationship with Tommy, either. She told Maya Jama: “I just don’t think she is into Tommy at all, really”. Helena’s theory is that Jessy is only on the show for “airtime”.

“Involving herself in the drama, latching onto Tommy, I just think it’s a plan that she’s had,” she continued, “and I think it kind of backfired when her dad came on and said those comments to her, because she did go into her shell a little bit. She started being really nice the next day.

“The next morning [she was a] completely different person. maybe she was still upset about the phone call. She just started to be the real Jessy.”

Kaz says Jessy behaves differently in the villa and in real life

Our queen Kaz Crossley seemed disappointed in how Jessy acted in the villa. She wrote on Snapchat: “In real life, Jessy is actually so sweet and I’m so sad she came in guns blazing for Lucinda, because now no one will let her rest. It’s so peak, man… I wish she was just herself from the beginning.”

Kaz does seem to be invested in Jessy’s relationship with Tommy, though. She wrote: “Tommy and Jessy are cutie pies.”

Tommy’s friend thinks she’s ‘using’ him

Harry Cooksley spent lots of time with Tommy in the villa (even though he later unfollowed Tommy, and about half the cast). He really laid into Jessy on TikTok, and argued she and Tommy should have been dumped instead of his ex Helena and Carrington.

According to Harry, Jessy is just “using Tommy to get to the final”. Harry joked: “He was just available, wasn’t he?”

He then added: “Get Jessy out, I’m not having it.” Ouch.

Grace’s comments on Jessy are really surprising

After all the drama that went down between Jessy and Grace Jackson over Joey Essex, you’d expect Grace to be a bit cold towards her.

However, after the show, Grace said: “Jessy was also my right hand woman which was crazy, she was always by my side and I adored her. I think that’s why Joey had a problem with me as he couldn’t get his head around the fact that I was best friends with his girl.”

Joey Essex gives us zero insights

Although Joey Essex was theoretically in a relationship with Jessy for nearly three months, I can find absolutely nothing from him about what she is like as a person. When they announced their break-up, Joey said in a statement to The Sun: “We have decided to call an end to the relationship but I hope we can continue to be friends.” That’s not exactly detailed.

Featured image by: ITV