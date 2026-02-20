The Tab

Dumped Islanders ‘plotting to expose’ one All Star when they return to the villa for shock vote

They’re planning something similar to the Grace and Liv screenshots scandal

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

There might only be a matter of days until the Love Island All Stars final, but there’s a big drama on the horizon still. As has happened with previous seasons, the dumped Islanders will be coming back, to vote one All Stars couple out just before the final. It’s brutal.

But, they don’t just vote. The dumped Islanders bring all their knowledge from the outside world, and tear the villa down. Last season, Olivia Hawkins returned and said she’d “seen screenshots” of Grace Jackson texting Joey Essex and her management to tell them all she wanted to do was win the show. It caused one of the biggest scandals we’ve ever seen.

Now, apparently, the All Stars Islanders of this year are planning to do that all over again. It’s not been confirmed who they want to attempt to take down, but it’s looking as though they might have Harrison in their sights. Since Harrison has come back on the show, his ex Lauren has been doing the rounds in interviews, claiming they were very much still a thing when he agreed to be an All Star.

Now, this could be exposed. Or something else completely might be! According to The Sun, “at least two” of the returning dumped Islanders are plotting to spill big secrets when they get back.

Love Island All Stars Islanders

via ITV

“All the axed Islanders are coming back for a final vote at the fire pit. Now in past years, this has been absolutely crazy,” showbiz journalist Felicity Cross said. “Do you remember when Liv Hawkins came back last year and she said that she’d seen some receipts of Grace having a game plan?

“Well I have heard that a couple of Islanders are this year planning to drop some truth bombs as part of it, potentially exposing Harrison. We had Lauren Wood on last week and she was explaining the seriousness of their relationship. They talked about children’s names.”

A show source further added: “This year there has been so much drama that has spilled into the outside world this year. There’s question marks over Harrison and Lauren’s relationship status, there’s uncertainty around how Lucinda has gone about her business and Scott has ruffled feathers throughout.

“The ex-Islanders all have a lot to say about what they’ve seen on telly since leaving and are keen to share it with the cast.”

Drama!!!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

