Lauren drops bombshell claim she was ‘getting back’ with Harrison as he joined All Stars

Lauren has accused Harrison of going on Love Island All Stars while they were in the process of getting back together, and the whole thing is so messy.

The couple met on Love Island last summer and were together for a few months before announcing their split in November. However, Lauren claims this was just a “public” breakup and they’ve still been speaking every day since, with the view to get back together officially soon.

However, despite promising her he’d never go on All Stars, he suddenly stopped replying to all texts and phone calls. It turns out, he had flown to South Africa to head into the villa.

Speaking on the Not My Bagg podcast, Lauren said: “We had an amazing few months together. And I’m very grateful for the memories that we’ve got. We had a good relationship. And then obviously it came to like November and that’s when we ended publicly.”

She said they ended on good terms and it was never a case of “not wanting to be together”. There was no part of their relationship that “needed working on,” it was just that they wanted to work on themselves for a little while to be the “best partners for each other”. So, even though they ended publicly, they were still in contact every day.

“It did technically end in November, but it wasn’t a case of ending because one of us didn’t want to be with each other. It was a case of literally going off working on ourselves and the plan was to get back together and see our future together,” Lauren explained.

The ex-Islander claimed he “promised” he wasn’t going on All Stars when rumours emerged. According to her, Harrison said: “I promise you now I wouldn’t do that to you.” And she fully believed him, saying: “He would never do that to me. There’s just no way.”

She actually thought they were in the best place they had been in ages, and would probably get back together soon. However, he suddenly stopped replying to all her calls and texts really “abruptly”. They’d still been messaging each other every day like they were in a relationship, telling the other person when they were on their way home and things like that.

“I was starting to panic,” she said. “I rang him at about 4pm and it didn’t go through. And that’s when I thought, ‘Oh no, I hope not.’ And then I thought, ‘No, surely not. There must be another reason.” However, he had gone on All Stars without telling her. Lauren felt “sick to her stomach” and couldn’t believe how much he’d “hurt” and “disrespected” her.

“I think if he’d have said to me, ‘Lo, I know this is going to break your heart, but I want to go on there because it’s a career move’, I would have somewhat respected his honesty. Yes, it would break my heart, but I would have respected that he’s come and told me. I’d have had a lot more respect,” she said.

“It’s the fact that he’s literally just spoke to me right up until the moment and then just disappeared. You can’t disappear without a trace and go on one of the biggest shows on ITV. I just can’t comprehend the thought process from his perspective.” This man is a walking red flag. I feel so bad for Lauren.

