Scott’s sister weighs in on who he should couple up with on Love Island All Stars

She is ‘still holding out hope’ they end up together

3 hours ago

Is there a girl in the Love Island: All Stars villa who Scott van-der-Sluis hasn’t flirted with? If you’re feeling bewildered as to who he should be with, then we have insider info to help. Scott’s sister has declared who in the Love Island: All Stars villa suits him the best. Her reasons are pretty deep.

While Scott is in the Love Island villa, his older sister Steph is managing his socials. She reckons Scott has the best connection with… drum roll please… Leanne.

She shared on Insta: “With Leanne, I can honestly say I have not seem him like this.”

She’s also shared several Insta posts about how Leanne and Scott should get back together.

During a Q&A session, a Love Island viewer asked Steph about her opinion on Scott’s relationship with Leanne. She responded: “When he came back from the US villa, and she said she wanted a test and appeared unsure, this threw him off-guard, and he questioned everything. This is in no way me blaming Leanne, as it’s no secret I absolutely love her.”

Steph’s theory is that Scott and Leanne are intimidated by how strong their connection was. “I think the thought of them scares both of them.”

She continued: “I think it was a case of [their relationship] feeling too good to be true. It was smooth sailing, and they both started to question everything, and now it has got a bit messy as they are both stubborn. I’m still holding out hope.”

According to Steph, Scott’s bond with Sher just isn’t the same. “Sher is beautiful and they get on well,” she said, “but can it compare to him and Leanne?”

Steph reckons Scott regrets what has happened. “I truly believe he didn’t want this either. If I’m honest, I want to go in and bang their heads together.”

