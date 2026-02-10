The Tab
Scott’s sister weighs in on who he should couple up with on Love Island All Stars

She is ‘still holding out hope’ they end up together

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Is there a girl in the Love Island: All Stars villa who Scott van-der-Sluis hasn’t flirted with? If you’re feeling bewildered as to who he should be with, then we have insider info to help. Scott’s sister has declared who in the Love Island: All Stars villa suits him the best. Her reasons are pretty deep.

While Scott is in the Love Island villa, his older sister Steph is managing his socials. She reckons Scott has the best connection with… drum roll please… Leanne.

She shared on Insta: “With Leanne, I can honestly say I have not seem him like this.”

She’s also shared several Insta posts about how Leanne and Scott should get back together.

love island scott's sister on scott and leanne

An example for you
(Image via Instagram)

During a Q&A session, a Love Island viewer asked Steph about her opinion on Scott’s relationship with Leanne. She responded: “When he came back from the US villa, and she said she wanted a test and appeared unsure, this threw him off-guard, and he questioned everything. This is in no way me blaming Leanne, as it’s no secret I absolutely love her.”

Steph’s theory is that Scott and Leanne are intimidated by how strong their connection was. “I think the thought of them scares both of them.”

She continued: “I think it was a case of [their relationship] feeling too good to be true. It was smooth sailing, and they both started to question everything, and now it has got a bit messy as they are both stubborn. I’m still holding out hope.”

According to Steph, Scott’s bond with Sher just isn’t the same. “Sher is beautiful and they get on well,” she said, “but can it compare to him and Leanne?”

Steph reckons Scott regrets what has happened. “I truly believe he didn’t want this either. If I’m honest, I want to go in and bang their heads together.”

Eight romantic London restaurants and date ideas for Valentine’s that won’t cringe you out

Grace Vielma

Cupid would approve of this list

The Tab Valentine's Day gift guide 2026

Genuinely good Valentine’s Day gifts that feel intentional, not performative

Francesca Eke

AKA how to impress your situationship but look unbothered

Here’s what happened so far in the Nancy Guthrie investigation, as daughter’s house searched

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The FBI have made an arrest related to the case

Live uni like a movie: Five film quotes to get you through second term

Arielle Ofori-koree

A guide to direct your second term into a cinematic masterpiece

Expert explains the deeper reason women are so hooked on Heated Rivalry’s steamy scenes

Hebe Hancock

It actually makes sense

Credit: Pima County Sheriff’s Department

FBI’s long update on Savannah Guthrie’s mum as former agent reveals reason for radio silence

Kieran Galpin

There’s a reason that credible information is scarce, and it makes a lot of sense

All the obvious signs you missed that Belle has liked Scott since day one on All Stars

Ellissa Bain

I knew it

A guide to hosting the ultimate Edinburgh Galentines

Anisa Chowdhury

Because the girls will never let you down.

Love is in the air: Here’s what each iconic romcom lead would study at King’s College London

Rosanna McNeil

Feeling lonely this Valentine’s Day? These romcom characters may be more relatable than you think

What Lucy Letby is *really* like as a person, in the words of five people who know her

Hayley Soen

‘Beige, but cunning’

