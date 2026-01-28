Scott van-der-Sluis’ friend reveals what he’s *really* like in real life, and I’m shocked

5 hours ago

People are calling for Scott to be removed from Love Island All Stars for the way he’s treating Sean, and apparently he’s actually like that in real life.

The 25-year-old is acting all cocky and confident in the villa, always getting involved in everyone’s business when he doesn’t need to and calling people out. According to one of his friends, he’s not playing up to the cameras.

Speaking to heatworld, Scott’s bestie of 10 years Harry Griffiths said he’s quiet, calm and chill, but isn’t afraid to “speak up and speak his mind”. He claims Scott always has the best intentions at heart, but it must get him into a lot of trouble.

“Scott’s chill. He’s quiet, but when you get to know him, he perks up,” he said. “He is a nice, chill guy, quite down-to-earth, but isn’t afraid to stick up for his friends or himself.

“This is the most real we’ve seen him. If someone’s being an idiot, he’s not afraid to speak up and speak his mind.”

He continued: “From what seems to be going on, if he sees something, he’ll call it out, as he should really. I’m sure if the shoe was on the other foot, the other boys would be doing the same.”

Is he really sticking up for his friends or just unnecessarily involving himself in the drama for no reason? I’m not so sure.

People online are calling Scott a “bully” for making Sean cry, with one person writing on Twitter: “Get Scott out IMMEDIATELY. How are we letting a literal bully on the programme? He’s been bullying Sean since he first came in. How is he the public’s favourite? You’re all insane.”

“What is currently happening on Love Island between Scott and Sean is bullying. This is a high-pressure place, and the way Sean is being picked on is simply unacceptable. It’s just not even good tv, it’s just sad. Scott needs to be spoken to,” someone else said.

However, others are defending Scott, claiming he’s right to call out Sean after the way he behaved in his series. This is getting so messy.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image by: ITV