Scott van-der-Sluis’ friend reveals what he’s *really* like in real life, and I’m shocked

His behaviour is dividing people

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

People are calling for Scott to be removed from Love Island All Stars for the way he’s treating Sean, and apparently he’s actually like that in real life.

The 25-year-old is acting all cocky and confident in the villa, always getting involved in everyone’s business when he doesn’t need to and calling people out. According to one of his friends, he’s not playing up to the cameras.

Speaking to heatworld, Scott’s bestie of 10 years Harry Griffiths said he’s quiet, calm and chill, but isn’t afraid to “speak up and speak his mind”. He claims Scott always has the best intentions at heart, but it must get him into a lot of trouble.

“Scott’s chill. He’s quiet, but when you get to know him, he perks up,” he said. “He is a nice, chill guy, quite down-to-earth, but isn’t afraid to stick up for his friends or himself.

“This is the most real we’ve seen him. If someone’s being an idiot, he’s not afraid to speak up and speak his mind.”

Credit: ITV

He continued: “From what seems to be going on, if he sees something, he’ll call it out, as he should really. I’m sure if the shoe was on the other foot, the other boys would be doing the same.”

Is he really sticking up for his friends or just unnecessarily involving himself in the drama for no reason? I’m not so sure.

People online are calling Scott a “bully” for making Sean cry, with one person writing on Twitter: “Get Scott out IMMEDIATELY. How are we letting a literal bully on the programme? He’s been bullying Sean since he first came in. How is he the public’s favourite? You’re all insane.”

“What is currently happening on Love Island between Scott and Sean is bullying. This is a high-pressure place, and the way Sean is being picked on is simply unacceptable. It’s just not even good tv, it’s just sad. Scott needs to be spoken to,” someone else said.

However, others are defending Scott, claiming he’s right to call out Sean after the way he behaved in his series. This is getting so messy.

Featured image by: ITV

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Durham, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

‘This is a really exciting development that will bring benefits to mental health services and the mental health of people across the South West and beyond’

