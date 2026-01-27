Womp Womp: Inside Gabby and Casey’s downfall after winning All Stars, and why they split

31 mins ago

Last year, during a run that really makes the current lineup of All Stars look more like All Losers, Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen walked away with the crown.

As we know, Gabby hailed from the golden era of Love Island, where she was coupled up with Marcel Somerville. Meanwhile, Casey tried his luck on season nine, then All Stars one, and later Love Island Games. He was an eager beaver, to say the least, but it must have worked for Gabby because they ultimately won the competition.

Though we already know how this story ends – as most stories on Love Island end, it’s worth pointing out – they had a good run. Okay, maybe that’s pushing it. They had a solid three months.

There were split rumours almost immediately

At the start of April 2025, Gabby was forced to deny rumours of a breakup when she jetted off on holiday with her family to Dubai. After mountains of speculation, Gabby was forced to speak out.

“Roll on next week when I’m back announcing the winner of the giveaway with Casey,” she said on Instagram.

“Side note: Yes believe it or not, a girl can go on holiday with her family without it meaning her and her fella have ended. He’s flying out on Sunday to see me.”

Gabby and Casey went official in April, two months after Love Island

After securing that £50k bag in February 2025, Gabby and Casey made things official in April of that same year. Casey was the one to pop the question (not *that* question), according to The Sun.

Exposing the juicy tidbit in a video, Gabby captioned the post: “Boyfriend does my voiceover. Getting red carpet ready with @maybelline.”

She later said on a podcast: “He actually asked me weeks and weeks ago, we’d been out the villa about a month and I just thought I’m not even going to tell anyone.

“It’s almost funnier that people are still giving me sh*t about it! He literally asked me on a dog walk and a nice country pub and it was so nice there were no frills attached and it was perfect for what we wanted. I get why people want the elaborate stuff but this really from Case just really made it feel like it was real.”

Couples that beef together, stay together

Shortly after leaving the Love Island villa, Gabby and Casey exchanged a few pointed jabs with fellow All Stars finalists Ekin-Su and Curtis.

“Yeah, I think when it happened and a certain couple became boyfriend and girlfriend, everyone else was like ‘Really? A couple days before the final?’ Bit sus,” Casey said.

The vibes were good, I’ll give them that

From behind-the-scenes action to silly photos and videos on TikTok, there’s no denying that the energy between Casey and Gabby was electric. They seemed to mesh well, but admittedly, they did come off as really good friends sometimes.

They split up in May 2025

In May, not even a full month after they went official, Gabby and Casey had an undramatic breakup.

“Casey and Gabby have both decided to part ways. They had a really good relationship and enjoyed each other’s time, but the reality is that they are focusing on different things and they both have realised that,” a source told The Sun.

They later confirmed the split with a joint statement, and Gabby’s rep added: “Gabby is grateful for the memories they’ve created together and wishes Casey nothing but the best as they both move forward on their individual journeys. She’s excited for what the future holds and appreciates.”

Where do they stand now?

For once, there was no dramatic beef or savage clapbacks in this Love Island breakup. They simply went their separate ways and didn’t meet again until Love Island Games.

“It’s weird. It’s like the first time we’ve properly seen each other since we haven’t been together,” Casey said, with Gabby agreeing.

It’s proboably for the best, we all know that Casey’s one true love is Tom Clare.

Featured image credit: Instagram