Dumped All Star says Scott and Leanne are in a ‘fake relationship’, and his evidence is wild

It’s giving bitter Betty

Shortly after being savagely dumped from the Love Island villa, Charlie Frederick exposed Scott and Leanne as the “fake relationship” of All Stars season three.

Between season four and All Stars, Charlie Frederick had perhaps the most shocking transformation, going from bona fide twink to someone who clearly spends six days a week in the gym. Unfortunately, that glow up was not enough to save him from being brutally dumped from the island – and from his own girlfriend, no less. It was a moment that no one saw coming, and Millie Court will go down in history as that girl. Claps all around for the drama.

Scott

Why does he think Scott and Leanne are in a fake relationship?

In a post-dumping interview that was posted to the official Love Island accounts, Charlie answered some questions about his time in the villa. He was outright asked who the fakest relationship is, and his answer was Scott and Leanne.

As for his reasoning, he explained: “I think Scott is definitely playing a game in there. I don’t even think his intentions with Leanne are genuine at all.”

It’s not exactly the damning evidence we’d want from such an accusation, but he did add: “I think for the game playing aspect, I think Scott and Leanne. A bit of a fake relationship to be honest with you.”

Charlie said he would happily leave Scott on read after he leaves the villa, and the constant Scott references had Instagram creasing. He also commented himself, saying it was “good to spill the goss.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

“Scott Scott Scott.. my goodness he loves that guy huh?” one person wrote.

Another said: “I kinda get a little feeling that he doesn’t really like Scott?”

Though Scott can’t reply because he’s currently in the villa, whoever is running his account had a few choice words for Charlie’s verdict.

“Oh dear… one question is this rent-free?” they said, earning 3,000 likes.

At this point, aren’t all of the relationships on All Stars fake anyway?

Featured image credit: ITV

