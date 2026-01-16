‘Easy white chocolate’: Inside Charlie’s insane All Stars glow up as Twitter gets hella thirsty

If you told me he was two different people, I’d believe you

It’s always fun to be reintroduced to All Stars you totally forgot existed, but good lord, Charlie Frederick looks like a completely different person this Love Island go-around.

Hailing from Love Island season four with the likes of Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, Charlie is a model and content creator who comes from Plymouth. He was only in the villa for five days, and he was largely forgettable. He coupled up with Hayley Hughes during that time.

Though you might question whether Charlie really constitutes an All Star, given that last year had names like Luca Bish and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, maybe ITV invited him back on the basis of his glow-up alone. It should really be studied, because Twitter is too stunned to speak.

“I cannot believe this is the same person,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Still can’t get over how much Charlie has changed, like eight years has given him a crazy glow up.”

“Charlie & Scott could take me to Paris, btw,” someone else wrote.

The thirst is very much real, so let’s crack the code behind Charlie’s glow-up in Love Island All Stars season three.

The hair needs to be talked about

It makes sense to start at the top of Charlie, and there’s a lot to say about his hair transformation between 2018 and 2026.

Back in season four, Charlie’s haircut was nothing to write home about: A short back and sides with a little bit of wax for a wavy quiff. Boy, has it changed.

Getting a buzzcut is a dangerous game to play because you never really know what you’re going to look like until it’s done. You could end up serving boiled egg or a baked potato, but thankfully, Charlie’s went in the opposite direction. When it can be pulled off, a buzzcut really is a hail mary for men.

The tattoos obviously help

Tattoos are a little bit like winged eyeliner in the sense that they can completely change your look. Charlie’s got a few across his arms and shoulders, making up that sketchbook-style that’s very in right now.

The body is bodying

To say there’s a muscular man on Love Island is like finding a fork in the kitchen, but Charlie has more than kept up with his gym sessions over the past ten years. That isn’t to say he wasn’t giving body-ody-ody in season four, but now it’s just more refined.

Over the last few years, Charlie has pivoted from modelling to fitness content, offering one-on-one training sessions for clients. His body is obviously his resume, and it doesn’t disappoint. On Instagram, you’ll often see him lifting weights or running.

Has Charlie had any work done?

We’ve seen some truly beautiful work on Love Island, but also the types of plastic surgery that act as cautionary tales. Even the lads get in on it.

It doesn’t look like Charlie has had any work done for Love Island All Stars, but he was accused of getting lip filler in 2018. If he’s had a few injectables, he’s kept quiet about it.

