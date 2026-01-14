Paige from Love Island’s boyfriend is shocking people with his controversial political views

29 mins ago

Paige Thorne from season eight of Love Island is very public about her current boyfriend, but some of his Instagram reposts and political views have sparked conversation online.

The 28-year-old Welsh woman was on Love Island three years ago and has been an active influencer ever since. Her villa romance with Adam Collard didn’t last very long, but she’s moved on and posts loads of photos of her current boyfriend on Instagram. His name is Drew Wedlake, a Bristol man who makes country music.

But people on the Love Island Reddit page have been looking at his Instagram reposts, which are primarily about his politics.

One Reel he reposted was posted by Nigel Farage, and it says: “POV: It’s 2029 and Reform just won the General Election.”

Two other Reels seem to show his support for right-wing politics, including a video from GB News and one from Zia Yusuf, the Head of Policy at Reform UK. Drew also follows Reform UK and Nigel Farage on Instagram.

After discovering Paige’s boyfriend’s apparent support for Reform, many people are speculating about what her political beliefs could be. Most recently, she responded to an Instagram question on her Story, which criticised her for going to the United States.

“You concerned about going to the dictatorship of the USA?” the comment said.

“America is literally my fave place on earth, let’s not make it about politics,” the influencer responded.

Paige shared this right in the middle of all the controversy going on around ICE’s presence in America and the death of Renee Good, which added fuel to the fire.

“Girl, read the f*cking room,” said one person.

“Why would she even answer this question if she doesn’t want it to be about politics?” said another.

Paige hasn’t acknowledged any of the controversy outside this, and her boyfriend, Drew, hasn’t taken back his controversial reposts.

