The Tab

Nikki Glaser reveals the savage Sydney Sweeney joke that was ‘too mean’ for Golden Globes

I feel bad for laughing

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

If you thought Nikki Glaser went hard during her 2026 Golden Globes monologue, it turns out she was actually holding back, and Sydney Sweeney should probably be sending a thank-you card to Nikki’s legal team. Appearing on The Howard Stern Show, she  revealed the jokes that were “too mean” to make the final cut.

Glaser spilled the scripts that never made it to air, and the biggest “oof” was reserved for Sydney Sweeney’s 2025 box office performance.

YouTube

The Sydney Sweeney roast that never was

Nikki revealed that if Sydney had been in the crowd, she was ready to go for the jugular regarding her biopic Christy.

“People just aren’t going to the theater to see things,” Glaser told Stern, reciting the cut joke. “If you don’t believe me, there was a movie this year where Sydney Sweeney played a lesbian who just bounced around in tiny shorts for two hours and it made $14.”

For context, Sweeney went through a massive “unrecognisable” transformation to play boxer Christy Martin, but Glaser clearly wasn’t feeling the cinematic magic.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Sydney wasn’t the only A-lister in the crosshairs

Brad Pitt was also on the list for his role in the racing flick F1. Glaser planned to point out the blatant Hollywood double standards: “When a man turns 60, he gets to play a race car driver. Meanwhile, after 35, every role for a woman is a tired mom who hates her life.”

She also planned to roast Brad’s “method” driving, saying: “Brad, I don’t want to embarrass you, but your blinker was on the whole time.”

Most Read

the traitors jade and cardigan

I’m gagging at how much the PhD student Jade’s vibey cardigan on The Traitors cost

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Even the legends weren’t safe. While Sean Penn actually attended the ceremony and was called a “sexy leather handbag” to his face, Nikki had much meaner material in the vault.

“Sean Penn is nominated tonight. I’m assuming for best neck veins?” was one option. Another? “Two of the hardest working actors in Hollywood are here tonight: Sean Penn’s lower eyelids.”

As for Julia Roberts, Nikki admitted she cut a joke about her movie After the Hunt because she was afraid of the backlash. The joke? “I don’t know what it’s about, but I’m assuming the hunt was to find someone who’s seen it.” Glaser told Stern she genuinely thought she’d be “tarred and feathered” if she came for Julia.

Finally, Wicked star Jonathan Bailey got a shoutout for his People magazine “Sexiest Man Alive” title. Nikki’s cut joke took a playful swipe at the magazine’s history: “Jonathan is the first openly gay man to be named the Sexiest Man Alive… And at first I was like, do we really need to say ‘openly’? And then I looked at a list of past winners and I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, we do’.”

Between these and the Timothée Chalamet sex jokes that did make the cut, it’s clear that no one is safe when Nikki Glaser has a microphone.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: YouTube, John Salangsang/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Golden Globes Sydney Sweeney
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

‘Embarrassed outcasts’: Truth as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis try to rebuild reputation in 2026

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes 2026

‘Not here’: Lip reader deciphers wild ‘secret fight’ Kylie and Timothée had at the Golden Globes

Sydney Sweeney has already spoken out about a The Housemaid sequel, and I am not okay

Latest

Apple has issued an urgent warning to everyone who uses Safari, so here’s how to stay safe

Hebe Hancock

It’s best to act now

Paige from Love Island’s boyfriend is shocking people with his controversial political views

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Alpha hung zombie covered 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Director reveals why Alpha ‘hung’ zombie is covered up in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Suchismita Ghosh

‘P*nises bring people together’

Decoded: What Harry Styles’ mysterious We Belong Together teasers actually mean

Isobelle McGrail

Billboards, Whatsapp chats and events schedules – is 2026 the year Harry Styles returns to the global stage?

stranger things season five chat gpt on the duffer brothers laptop (allegedly)

Stranger Things director’s snarky response to claims season five was written with ChatGPT

Claudia Cox

Netflix viewers spotted ChatGPT on a writer’s laptop

Lily Phillips before and after videos

Lily Phillips drops three rank ‘before and aftermath’ videos from first group challenge of 2026

Hayley Soen

They’re worse than ever

Nikki Glaser reveals the savage Sydney Sweeney joke that was ‘too mean’ for Golden Globes

Hebe Hancock

I feel bad for laughing

Leamington’s first ‘spicy’ bookshop is opening, and you’ll be shocked by its location

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The Spicy Librarian will open its doors on Valentine’s weekend

Man opens up about extreme PTSD after being forced to watch suicide video in year eight

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He wants phones banned in schools

Here’s why everyone is saying 2026 is the new 2016, as throwback trend goes viral

Ellissa Bain

It’s such a vibe

Apple has issued an urgent warning to everyone who uses Safari, so here’s how to stay safe

Hebe Hancock

It’s best to act now

Paige from Love Island’s boyfriend is shocking people with his controversial political views

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Alpha hung zombie covered 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Director reveals why Alpha ‘hung’ zombie is covered up in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Suchismita Ghosh

‘P*nises bring people together’

Decoded: What Harry Styles’ mysterious We Belong Together teasers actually mean

Isobelle McGrail

Billboards, Whatsapp chats and events schedules – is 2026 the year Harry Styles returns to the global stage?

stranger things season five chat gpt on the duffer brothers laptop (allegedly)

Stranger Things director’s snarky response to claims season five was written with ChatGPT

Claudia Cox

Netflix viewers spotted ChatGPT on a writer’s laptop

Lily Phillips before and after videos

Lily Phillips drops three rank ‘before and aftermath’ videos from first group challenge of 2026

Hayley Soen

They’re worse than ever

Nikki Glaser reveals the savage Sydney Sweeney joke that was ‘too mean’ for Golden Globes

Hebe Hancock

I feel bad for laughing

Leamington’s first ‘spicy’ bookshop is opening, and you’ll be shocked by its location

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The Spicy Librarian will open its doors on Valentine’s weekend

Man opens up about extreme PTSD after being forced to watch suicide video in year eight

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He wants phones banned in schools

Here’s why everyone is saying 2026 is the new 2016, as throwback trend goes viral

Ellissa Bain

It’s such a vibe