‘Embarrassed outcasts’: Truth as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis try to rebuild reputation in 2026

Their appearance at the Golden Globes was the first in four years

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have gone from one of the biggest couples in the world to being surrounded by controversy in recent years. In 2023, they supported former co-star Danny Masterson as he was sentenced for raping two women, and more recently stayed quiet about their friendship with Diddy.

Now, as 2026 has arrived, they are said to be “embarrassed” by these decisions, and are in a desperate attempt to save face and rebuild their reputation as a couple.

In the letters from July 2023, Mila and Ashton described Danny Masterson as someone who treated people “with decency, equality, and generosity” and as “an outstanding role model and friend”. Victims testified Masterson had drugged and raped them at his house, during the height of his fame on That ’70s Show.

Further to this, Ashton Kutcher has been linked to Diddy for over 20 years. The pair became friends and started running together. They ran the New York City Marathon in 2003, and remained close afterwards. Ashton then went on to attend parties Diddy hosted.

Speaking of their friendship, Ashton said previously: “I’ve got a lot I can’t tell…Diddy party stories, man. That was like, some weird memory lane.”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

via Puzzlepix/Shutterstock

‘They are aware they have made a number of mistakes and they feel embarrassed’

Fast forward to today, and for the first time in ages, this weekend Ashton and Mila had a public appearance. They attended the Golden Globes, which is the first awards ceremony they’ve attended in four years.

A friend of the couple told The Sun Club: “The Golden Globes is a huge deal, but this is Ashton and Mila’s way of telling people they are back. They are aware they have made a number of mistakes and they feel embarrassed by it all. It’s been very hard for them going from being the most popular couple in town, to outcasts.”

As well as attending events together, Ashton has landed a new acting role. His new show airs in the US in two weeks. Together, they are said to be hoping this will put them back on the right track. “He is determined to redeem himself and put an end to all the rumours,” the source added. “He feels like this is a step in the right direction. If this goes well he could be back where he wants to be in no time.”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

via John Salangsang/Shutterstock

‘He’s really hoping enough time has passed for people to forgive him’

So, what does that mean for right now? According to the insider, Ashton and Mila are hoping that time will be the cure for their controversies. The source shared: “He’s [Ashton] really hoping enough time has passed for people to forgive him. They had friendships with people, yes, but they had no idea what they were involved in. They were hoodwinked as much as the rest of us.

“Ashton has taken a lot of time to reflect on things and work through it all with Mila. It’s definitely taken its toll on their marriage, but the fact she was by his side at the Golden Globes shows she fully supports and trusts him.”

The couple are also pushing on new business ventures

Last year, Ashton joined a consortium led by MCR Hotels to buy members club Soho House & Co for $2.7billion – which was apparently all in aid of him staying in the public eye.

The Sun source added: “Ashton wants to remain relevant, so being part of that buy-up was a clever way to do that. He might not really be mingling with the stars who go there anymore, but he wants to be associated with it.”

Apple has issued an urgent warning to everyone who uses Safari, so here’s how to stay safe

Hebe Hancock

It’s best to act now

Paige from Love Island’s boyfriend is shocking people with his controversial political views

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Alpha hung zombie covered 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Director reveals why Alpha ‘hung’ zombie is covered up in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Suchismita Ghosh

‘P*nises bring people together’

Decoded: What Harry Styles’ mysterious We Belong Together teasers actually mean

Isobelle McGrail

Billboards, Whatsapp chats and events schedules – is 2026 the year Harry Styles returns to the global stage?

stranger things season five chat gpt on the duffer brothers laptop (allegedly)

Stranger Things director’s snarky response to claims season five was written with ChatGPT

Claudia Cox

Netflix viewers spotted ChatGPT on a writer’s laptop

Lily Phillips before and after videos

Lily Phillips drops three rank ‘before and aftermath’ videos from first group challenge of 2026

Hayley Soen

They’re worse than ever

Nikki Glaser reveals the savage Sydney Sweeney joke that was ‘too mean’ for Golden Globes

Hebe Hancock

I feel bad for laughing

Leamington’s first ‘spicy’ bookshop is opening, and you’ll be shocked by its location

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The Spicy Librarian will open its doors on Valentine’s weekend

Man opens up about extreme PTSD after being forced to watch suicide video in year eight

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He wants phones banned in schools

Here’s why everyone is saying 2026 is the new 2016, as throwback trend goes viral

Ellissa Bain

It’s such a vibe

