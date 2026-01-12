The Tab

Why the celebs at the Golden Globes were wearing badges, and the meaning behind them

Ariana Grande wore one

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

The 2026 Golden Globes have just happened, and people have noticed that a lot of the celebs were wearing pin badges. The badges were worn by celebs at the Golden Globes as part of a red carpet protest.

Different celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Mark Ruffalo, Natasha Lyonne and Wanda Sykes were all pictured wearing the pins. The white badges had “Be Good” written on them.

What did the badges worn at the Golden Globes 2026 actually mean?

Pin badges worn at Golden Globes 2026

via CHRIS TORRES/EPA/Shutterstock

Some of the celebs wore badges that read “Be Good” whilst others said “ICE out” on them. The latter explains the meaning behind the protest more. The pins protested the killing of 37-year-old Renee Good. The mother-of-three was shot dead by ICE last week, in what Homeland Security referred to as Operation Metro Surge.

Renee had been dropping her six-year-old off at school when the fatal shooting happened, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claiming that she tried to “weaponise her vehicle” against the ICE agents.

Good was fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross during a protest against immigration raids in Minneapolis on Wednesday. ICE claimed that Good hit Ross with her car and attempted to run him over before he fired at her three times. However, in videos that have gone viral since, she appeared to have her car wheels turned away from the agent, indicating she may have intended to flee.

One video was taken by Ross himself, and after the shooting it showed a voice that may have been his, that could be heard shouting “f*cking b*tch!”.

Most Read

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

Everything to know about Jade Scott, the avid gamer and Warwick Uni student on The Traitors

The pins were also in memory of the death of Keith Porter, who was shot and killed by an off-duty ICE agent on New Year’s Eve. Explaining why the pins said “Be Good”, organisers said the campaign was meant to “remind us what it means to be good to one another in the face of such horror — to be a good citizen, neighbour, friend, ally and human”.

Pin badges worn at Golden Globes 2026

via Fernando Allende/Broadimage/Shutterstock

Mark Ruffalo spoke out on the night about his choice to wear the badge. “This is for her,” he said, speaking to USA Today. “This is for the people in the United States who are terrorised and scared today. I know I’m one of them. I love this country, and what I’m seeing here happening is not America.”

He was then asked if the Golden Globes were a suitable platform for such his message, and said: “This is not normal anymore, and so I don’t know how I could be quiet.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via OCoonor/Arroyo/AFF-USA/Shutterstock. 

More on: Celebrity Golden Globes US Viral
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Everything in the Golden Globes’ luxury gift bags, that are eye-wateringly expensive

fhfe

Tragic details emerge about the woman killed by ICE in viral video, and it just gets sadder

An insider finally reveals what went down with Selena and Justin and where they stand now

Latest
the traitors harriet

Woah, chief Traitor-hunter Harriet is secretly too minted to need the prize money

Claudia Cox

Her husband is a very wealthy banker

Revealed: The Warwick Tab’s 2025 ultimate BNOC

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The wait is finally over

Bridgerton season four episode one watch early

You can actually watch the first episode of Bridgerton season four early this week – here’s how

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s two weeks earlier than the official release

Marlon

Meet Marlon, the stupidly hot influencer Love Island’s Indiyah was caught ‘cheating’ with

Kieran Galpin

He’s now spoken out

Durham, this is how you’re going to survive after Heated Rivalry…

Katy Vos

Because even though it feels like we’re living in an ice rink, we tragically don’t have a Shane Hollander or an Ilya Rozanov

People have worked out what Leonardo DiCaprio is saying in *that* unaired Golden Globes clip

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Right, here’s when Love Island All Stars is expected to start after wildfires delayed filming

Hayley Soen

Tonight’s launch has been postponed

the traitors fiona

Here’s the actual age of self-proclaimed ‘old girl’ Fiona on The Traitors season four

Claudia Cox

She’s really not much older than other cast members

Video of Indiyah goes viral after cheating claims with Love Island ex Dami

Love Island’s Indiyah admits ‘mistake’ as video of her kissing someone else goes viral

Hayley Soen

Dami has said they broke up due to a ‘breach of trust’

Nikki Glaser can't joke about Golden Globes 2026

Celebs Nikki Glaser can and can’t joke about at Golden Globes as she reveals her strict rules

Suchismita Ghosh

This year’s jokes were far less controversial than last year’s

the traitors harriet

Woah, chief Traitor-hunter Harriet is secretly too minted to need the prize money

Claudia Cox

Her husband is a very wealthy banker

Revealed: The Warwick Tab’s 2025 ultimate BNOC

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The wait is finally over

Bridgerton season four episode one watch early

You can actually watch the first episode of Bridgerton season four early this week – here’s how

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s two weeks earlier than the official release

Marlon

Meet Marlon, the stupidly hot influencer Love Island’s Indiyah was caught ‘cheating’ with

Kieran Galpin

He’s now spoken out

Durham, this is how you’re going to survive after Heated Rivalry…

Katy Vos

Because even though it feels like we’re living in an ice rink, we tragically don’t have a Shane Hollander or an Ilya Rozanov

People have worked out what Leonardo DiCaprio is saying in *that* unaired Golden Globes clip

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Right, here’s when Love Island All Stars is expected to start after wildfires delayed filming

Hayley Soen

Tonight’s launch has been postponed

the traitors fiona

Here’s the actual age of self-proclaimed ‘old girl’ Fiona on The Traitors season four

Claudia Cox

She’s really not much older than other cast members

Video of Indiyah goes viral after cheating claims with Love Island ex Dami

Love Island’s Indiyah admits ‘mistake’ as video of her kissing someone else goes viral

Hayley Soen

Dami has said they broke up due to a ‘breach of trust’

Nikki Glaser can't joke about Golden Globes 2026

Celebs Nikki Glaser can and can’t joke about at Golden Globes as she reveals her strict rules

Suchismita Ghosh

This year’s jokes were far less controversial than last year’s