Why the celebs at the Golden Globes were wearing badges, and the meaning behind them

4 hours ago

The 2026 Golden Globes have just happened, and people have noticed that a lot of the celebs were wearing pin badges. The badges were worn by celebs at the Golden Globes as part of a red carpet protest.

Different celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Mark Ruffalo, Natasha Lyonne and Wanda Sykes were all pictured wearing the pins. The white badges had “Be Good” written on them.

What did the badges worn at the Golden Globes 2026 actually mean?

Some of the celebs wore badges that read “Be Good” whilst others said “ICE out” on them. The latter explains the meaning behind the protest more. The pins protested the killing of 37-year-old Renee Good. The mother-of-three was shot dead by ICE last week, in what Homeland Security referred to as Operation Metro Surge.

Renee had been dropping her six-year-old off at school when the fatal shooting happened, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claiming that she tried to “weaponise her vehicle” against the ICE agents.

Good was fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross during a protest against immigration raids in Minneapolis on Wednesday. ICE claimed that Good hit Ross with her car and attempted to run him over before he fired at her three times. However, in videos that have gone viral since, she appeared to have her car wheels turned away from the agent, indicating she may have intended to flee.

One video was taken by Ross himself, and after the shooting it showed a voice that may have been his, that could be heard shouting “f*cking b*tch!”.

The pins were also in memory of the death of Keith Porter, who was shot and killed by an off-duty ICE agent on New Year’s Eve. Explaining why the pins said “Be Good”, organisers said the campaign was meant to “remind us what it means to be good to one another in the face of such horror — to be a good citizen, neighbour, friend, ally and human”.

Mark Ruffalo spoke out on the night about his choice to wear the badge. “This is for her,” he said, speaking to USA Today. “This is for the people in the United States who are terrorised and scared today. I know I’m one of them. I love this country, and what I’m seeing here happening is not America.”

He was then asked if the Golden Globes were a suitable platform for such his message, and said: “This is not normal anymore, and so I don’t know how I could be quiet.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via OCoonor/Arroyo/AFF-USA/Shutterstock.