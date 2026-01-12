The Tab
‘Not here’: Lip reader deciphers wild ‘secret fight’ Kylie and Timothée had at the Golden Globes

‘You must hate me’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

It’s awards time! And as the Golden Globes 2026 has happened, all eyes have been on Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. It was a great night to be Timothée, as he scooped the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for Marty Supreme.

For the most part, the couple kissed and looked happier than ever. There was a cute picture that caught the moment Kylie clocked her name label on the table read “Kylie Jenner-Chalamet”. However, lip readers have been all over the couple like a rash, decoding everything that went down between them.

It was noted by viewers that Timothée “hardly acknowledged” Kylie when picking up his award, and another called their kiss when his name was read out as an “awkward” peck. But, others said he looked “obsessed” with her – so what’s going on?!

Timothée walked the Golden Globes red carpet alone

People think something may have happened this week, as their body language at the Golden Globes appeared wildly different in comparison to last week. At the Critics’ Choice Awards, Timothée gushed over Kylie when accepting his award.

Body language expert Judi James told MailOnline: “After love-bombing Kylie at the Critic’s Choice awards, Timothée decided to walk the red carpet at the Golden Globes alone, despite the fact that Kylie was in her most extreme Hollywood look to date, dressed as what looked like an homage to the Oscar statue, perhaps in anticipation for a win for Timothée.

“The line will probably be that he didn’t want any distractions, but with many other top stars happily posing up with their other-halves and with Kylie looking especially red carpet-ready, it might have appeared rather hurtful to not pose with her now that they would appear to be officially ‘in love’ and went to great pains to show it to the camera at last week’s awards.”

Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes 2026

via CHRIS TORRES/EPA/Shutterstock

‘You must hate me’

Rumours they had a row have started swirling, and now lip reader Nicola Hickling has broken down what she thinks was said between them. She has said it was tense at their table, and at one point Timothée leaned in towards Kylie and whispered: “You must hate me.” She smiled and replied: “Yes.” Then, Timothée asked her: “Were you worried?”

The expert has said Kylie replied: “It was a bold yes.” He then responded: “You look bothered,” as he moved to take his seat. The lip reader has said Kylie then told her boyfriend there’s a time and a place for whatever was bothering her, and it’s “not here”. She then apparently went on to add: “You’re annoying.”

