Um, Amanda Seyfried is being dragged for her reaction to losing at the Golden Globes

Amanda Seyfried has found herself in the trenches after her very relatable, but apparently unacceptable, reaction to losing at the 2026 Golden Globes went viral.

The 40-year-old actress was nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture for The Testament of Ann Lee, but ultimately lost out to Rose Byrne. And while most celebs have mastered the art of the gracious awards-season smile, Amanda… did not.

Cameras caught Seyfried grimacing for a split second after Byrne’s name was announced, before quickly recovering, clapping, standing, and forcing out a smile.

The clip spread quickly, with some people calling her reaction petty, and others insisting she was simply being real. Rose Byrne, for context, has been a major awards-season favourite thanks to If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, which premiered at Sundance last year. She’s already picked up a Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival and landed a Critics Choice nomination, so this win wasn’t exactly out of left field.

Amanda Seyfried reacts to Rose Byrne winning her first ever Golden Globe https://t.co/j9DJJsrwVd pic.twitter.com/J9F8kbhfOz — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) January 12, 2026

Of the six nominees in the category, three had already won Golden Globes before Sunday night.

Body language expert Judi James offered a more sympathetic take to the Daily Mail. According to her, awards-season reactions have changed, and the days of pretending to be thrilled about losing are basically over.

“There are two contrasting ways to react to losing out on an award when you know you’re on split-screen,” she explained. “The old-school way… is to perform overkill body language responses of joy, looking more as though they’ve just won.”

Miley Cyrus audibly gasping reading Rose Byrne’s name as winner at #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/e7CgDsA1GW — Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 12, 2026

Apparently, honesty (or comedy annoyance) is now the new norm. Judi suggested Amanda’s grimace was less diva behaviour and more self-aware humour, adding that Seyfried didn’t even bother preparing a fake “loser’s smile” before the announcement.

Later in the ceremony, cameras appeared to catch Seyfried appearing uninterested and clapping before another winner was announced, then mouthing what some people thought was “she’s not even here” when Michelle Williams won her category.

Amanda Seyfried clapping before they announced the winner cause she was ready to lose is sending me!!!!! pic.twitter.com/hYkao9BYdl — Patrønus [lll] (@FerPafri) January 12, 2026

Whether that’s actually what she said is unclear.

