Um, Amanda Seyfried is being dragged for her reaction to losing at the Golden Globes

She’s being called a mean girl

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried has found herself in the trenches after her very relatable, but apparently unacceptable, reaction to losing at the 2026 Golden Globes went viral.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The 40-year-old actress was nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture for The Testament of Ann Lee, but ultimately lost out to Rose Byrne. And while most celebs have mastered the art of the gracious awards-season smile, Amanda… did not.

Cameras caught Seyfried grimacing for a split second after Byrne’s name was announced, before quickly recovering, clapping, standing, and forcing out a smile.

The clip spread quickly, with some people calling her reaction petty, and others insisting she was simply being real. Rose Byrne, for context, has been a major awards-season favourite thanks to If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, which premiered at Sundance last year. She’s already picked up a Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival and landed a Critics Choice nomination, so this win wasn’t exactly out of left field.

Of the six nominees in the category, three had already won Golden Globes before Sunday night.

Body language expert Judi James offered a more sympathetic take to the Daily Mail. According to her, awards-season reactions have changed,  and the days of pretending to be thrilled about losing are basically over.

“There are two contrasting ways to react to losing out on an award when you know you’re on split-screen,” she explained. “The old-school way… is to perform overkill body language responses of joy, looking more as though they’ve just won.”

Apparently, honesty (or comedy annoyance) is now the new norm. Judi suggested Amanda’s grimace was less diva behaviour and more self-aware humour, adding that Seyfried didn’t even bother preparing a fake “loser’s smile” before the announcement.

Later in the ceremony, cameras appeared to catch Seyfried appearing uninterested and clapping before another winner was announced, then mouthing what some people thought was “she’s not even here” when Michelle Williams won her category.

Whether that’s actually what she said is unclear.

Featured image credit: CBS, John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Tom Blyth explains why he initially turned down playing Alex in People We Meet on Vacation

Esther Knowles

He was sent the script twice before agreeing to play Alex

Jessie’s inspirational life outside The Traitors, from X Factor to living with a stammer

Ellissa Bain

I love her

the traitors harriet

Woah, chief Traitor-hunter Harriet is secretly too minted to need the prize money

Claudia Cox

Her husband is a very wealthy banker

Revealed: The Warwick Tab’s 2025 ultimate BNOC

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The wait is finally over

Bridgerton season four episode one watch early

You can actually watch the first episode of Bridgerton season four early this week – here’s how

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s two weeks earlier than the official release

Marlon

Meet Marlon, the stupidly hot influencer Love Island’s Indiyah was caught ‘cheating’ with

Kieran Galpin

He’s now spoken out

Durham, this is how you’re going to survive after Heated Rivalry…

Katy Vos

Because even though it feels like we’re living in an ice rink, we tragically don’t have a Shane Hollander or an Ilya Rozanov

People have worked out what Leonardo DiCaprio is saying in *that* unaired Golden Globes clip

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Right, here’s when Love Island All Stars is expected to start after wildfires delayed filming

Hayley Soen

Tonight’s launch has been postponed

the traitors fiona

Here’s the actual age of self-proclaimed ‘old girl’ Fiona on The Traitors season four

Claudia Cox

She’s really not much older than other cast members

