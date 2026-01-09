The Tab

Love Island’s Dami shares shady post on ‘betrayal’ as Indiyah cheating rumours spread

It’s so ominous

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Dami and Indiyah from Love Island season eight have allegedly broken up, and Dami has shared an ominous post in the middle of cheating rumours.

After three years together, Indiyah and Dami reportedly ended things at the end of last year. The couple were iconic on their season of Love Island, so lots of people were understandably devastated.

“Indiyah and Dami have sadly decided to part ways after three years together,” a source told MailOnline. “It’s been a difficult time for them both, they built their lives together, and no one expected their relationship to end so suddenly.”

The couple haven’t officially acknowledged the alleged breakup, but on 29th December, Dami reposted an ominous tweet that got the rumour mill running.

“Resentment is weird because yes, I want to forgive you wholeheartedly, but my mind is struggling to comprehend why you did that to me,” the tweet said.

He also reshared a tweet that said: “Ending this year knowing I was genuine & solid on my end.”

Now, the cheating rumours have hit full force after drama TikToker and streamer The Bouncer Hub alleged that Indiyah cheated on Dami. He claimed to get this information from an eyewitness, who allegedly saw Indiyah get physical with another notable influencer at a London restaurant.

None of these claims are backed up by evidence, and both Indiyah and Dami still follow each other on Instagram.

Notably, Dami posted a 20-slide photo dump to mark the end of 2025, and none of the photos featured Indiyah.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dami Hope (@damihope)

The caption said: “A year full of memories, milestones, losses, and growth you can’t always explain out loud. I’ve hit goals I once only dreamed about, yet I still catch myself asking, ‘Why don’t I feel content?’ Maybe it’s because every goal I reach, becomes the starting point for something bigger.”

He continued: “Not everything ends clean, but it ends clear.”

Indiyah hasn’t liked this Instagram post, and the comments are full of speculation on why she wasn’t included. This came just two weeks after Dami posted her to celebrate her birthday.

The Tab has reached out to Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope for comment.

