Oh no! Love Island legends heartbreakingly split up after a huge three years together

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

I come with the upsetting news that some Love Island legends have reportedly split up in the last couple of days. This couple were together for three long years, and felt like endgame. I’m heartbroken!

Indiyah and Dami met during the 2022 series, and have gone on to be a fav couple from the show. Indiyah now works on the Love Island podcast, solidifying herself as a Love Island staple. But, it would seem that three years on, her relationship with Dami is over.

The couple, who came third during their season, have apparently had a “difficult” few months, and decided to end things. “Indiyah and Dami have sadly decided to part ways after three years together,” a source told MailOnline. “It’s been a difficult time for them both, they built their lives together, and no one expected their relationship to end so suddenly.”

They’ve broken up just before a new All Stars season is coming, so people of course might be wondering if we can expect to see them there. However, it looks as though that’s definitely off the cards. The source continued: “They have no plans to enter the Love Island: All Stars villa. Indiyah is focused on co-hosting the podcast, while Dami isn’t interested, knowing it would be an unforgivable level of disrespect.”

Instead, Indiyah is returning to host Love Island: The Morning After podcast alongside Amy Hart, later this month when the show returns.

Dami has since posted about losses on Instagram, which people think might be linked to the apparent breakup. He posted a tribute to 2025, and Indiyah wasn’t featured at all. People in the comments were quick to notice she wasn’t included.

“A year full of memories, milestones, losses, and growth you can’t always explain out loud,” Dami said in the post. “I’ve hit goals I once only dreamed about, yet I still catch myself asking, ‘Why don’t I feel content?’

“Maybe it’s because every goal I reach becomes the starting point for something bigger. Not everything ends clean, but it ends clear. 2026 is about peace, progress, motion, and exercising my free will daily.”

I’m so sad!

Actor Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter mysteriously found dead in luxury hotel on New Year’s Eve

Ellissa Bain

A hotel guest thought she was drunk

The Traitors schedule is different this weekend, so here’s when it’s next on

Hebe Hancock

Don’t get caught out

Stranger Things finale reactions and memes

The Stranger Things finale sucked, but these 21 reactions to it will make you feel better

Hayley Soen

I’ve wasted 10 years of my life

Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things creators address ‘Montauk spin-off’ after people clocked Hopper’s HUGE final line

Kieran Galpin

Hopper fighting the government over time travel? Sign me up

Guys, Dean from MAFS UK has got a new girlfriend and I’m crying!

Ellissa Bain

He’s the ‘happiest’ he’s ever been

What Bristol students ChatGPTed last year and what it says about us

Chloe Brown

 Don’t get me started on ChatGPT Plus subscribers 

Student’s fatigue, mistaken for exam stress, later diagnosed as tumour

Emily Robson

‘I had given up hope in the healthcare system’

University of Bristol professor honoured in King’s New Years Honours

Katy Bright

A University of Bristol engineering professor has been recognised in the King’s New Years Honours list of 2025

Why you should try Dry January as a Bristol Student (and how to do it)

Chrissy Flannery

Hangovers are out in 2026, sober pubbing and clubbing is IN

