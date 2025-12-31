The Tab

The Love Island exes rumoured to be awkwardly reuniting on All Stars 2026 are so messy

I can’t wait

Ellissa Bain

Love Island All Stars is officially returning on Monday, 12th January, and we’re bound to see some exes come face to face. After Molly and Callum awkwardly reunited on the first-ever series shortly after their shock split, it’s become a bit of a tradition at this point. But which exes could return in 2026? Let’s take a look.

Millie and Liam

Credit: Instagram

The most anticipated couple are Love Island king and queen Liam and Millie. They split for the second time earlier this year and they’re both heavily rumoured to be going into the villa after their shock breakup. It would certainly be brutal! Maybe even too brutal, because it doesn’t seem like they’re on good terms.

Lauren and Harrison

Credit: Instagram

Another couple we could see reunite is Lauren and Harrison, who split after the latest Love Island series. The unlikely couple stayed together until November after *that* awkward love triangle with Toni. A dramatic reunion between these two would be a pretty entertaining watch.

Tanya and Shaq

Credit: Instagram

Tanya and Shaq finished fourth on the winter edition of Love Island 2023, but broke up over a year later in August 2024. He was accused of cheating on her on holiday in Miami, which he denied. However, he did admit to doing “certain things that disrespected her boundaries”. A reunion would be messy.

Alima and Remell

Credit: ITV

Also from the latest series, Alima and Remell are another two singletons who have the potential to come face to face in South Africa. They were never actually official and both left the villa quite early during the summer series, so I could actually see them rekindling things in there.

Harriett and Ronnie

Credit: ITV

Yes, Ronnie and Harriett are rumoured to go back into the villa AGAIN. They got together on the summer 2024 series, split, then got back together on All Stars last year. They’d be the first to go on All Stars twice, but I can totally see it. He’ll come running back, insisting he’s “really changed this time” all over again.

Featured image by: ITV

Ellissa Bain
