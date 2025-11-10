The Tab

Love Island’s Lauren and Harrison throw serious shade at each other on TikTok after split

It’s all a bit cringe

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

After confirming their split last week, Love Island’s Lauren and Harrison assured everyone things were totally chill between them. Confirming the separation on Instagram, both Lauren and Harrison insisted they had parted ways “amicably” and that there was no “bad blood between them”.

Yeah… about that.

Credit: Instagram

Just days later, both have been hopping on the TikTok trend where you call out your ex for something that gave you the ick — and people are very convinced the shade is aimed at each other.

Harrison kicked things off by posting a selfie with the caption: “Nah babe I still fancy you, it’s just the fact you reached for your vape before you brushed your teeth kinda threw me off.”

He tried to play it cool with the caption “Just a trend guys, can’t relate”, but no one’s buying it.

Lauren quickly followed with her own version: “Nah babe I still fancy you, it’s just that when you take longer to get ready than me it throws me off.”

@_laurenkwood♬ So Fine Flex Unreleased – flexukkkk

Since then, Harrison’s even shared another TikTok encouraging followers to “break no contact” with their exes — because apparently he’s in his reflective era now.

@hj_solomongo message your ex gang♬ ten years time – Henry Moodie

People aren’t convinced the split was authentic, with one commenting: “This seems so set up. Either you or Lauren or both of you will definitely be on All Stars in Jan!”

Another said: “Did these two coordinate their first breakup posts? I think we’ll see them on All Stars!”

Lauren and Harrison met on Love Island when he went over to Casa Amor. They had an instant connection but he also had a strong bond with Toni back in the original villa.

Going against the odds, Harrison left the villa voluntarily when Lauren was dumped as they attempted to give their romance a real chance.

Credit: Instagram/@_laurenkwood

For now, both are sticking to the “we’re still friends” line. Harrison told the Daily Mail their relationship simply ran out of time: “Life’s obviously been really full-on since leaving the villa. Obviously between work, travel, and everything going on, it just became really hard to find time to really focus on each other.

“I didn’t want it to get to that point. I don’t think either of us did, but we just had to have a conversation. We sat down, had an open and honest conversation and have decided to part ways but there’s no bad blood at all.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram/@_laurenkwood, TikTok/@hj_solomon
More on: Dating Love Island TikTok
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
