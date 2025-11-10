The Tab

Jennifer Lawrence reveals she rage baits on secret TikTok account about two major topics

She’s iconic for this tbh

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence just revealed her TikTok hobby that proves even though she’s a Hollywood actress, she’s just as chronically online as the rest of us, and I’m here for it.

The 35-year-old is currently on a press tour for Die My Love, a psychological thriller she starred in alongside Robert Pattinson. In an interview with Fandango, she revealed she has a TikTok double life where she argues about reality TV and the royal family.

via Mubi

“I have a secret. I have, like, a secret life on TikTok… I get into fights on TikTok. I get in fights in the comment section,” she said.

“It started off with Real Housewives kind of, like, fights, back and forth, Kardashians, that kind of thing. And then it got really intense when I started commenting on the royal family.”

Jennifer has been talking about her love for reality TV for over a decade now, and it seems like her busy career and new mum life aren’t stopping her from indulging in her favourite guilty pleasure.

She continued: “But a lot of people just did not know that the Mountbattens, Queen Elizabeth II, is married to her first cousin. It just is. That’s just a fact. They are cousins. And people were thinking that I was, like, trashing them, and I’m like, ‘I’m not! This is just a fact.’ And it was also that in the 40s, it would have been normal.”

via MUBI

Jennifer isn’t exactly right – Elizabeth and Phillip were related, but not directly. They’re both descendants of Queen Victoria, making them third cousins. No wonder the actress was able to successfully rage bait people.

“Anyway, that kind of started this whole thing. I guess I kind of rage bait on TikTok. I’m like Kendra from The Catfish Mom,” she said.

The Hunger Games actress is keeping her TikTok username private, but if you ever get into a heated argument in TikTok comments about the Kardashians, you just might be going back and forth with Jennifer Lawrence.

Featured image via Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

