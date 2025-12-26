The Tab
Tylor Chase

Tylor Chase’s dad breaks silence on his son and reveals the real reason he’s homeless

This is absolutely heartbreaking

Ellie Ring | Entertainment

The father of former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase has spoken out about his son’s current situation in a heartbreaking new interview.

Whilst Chase had a successful career on Nickelodeon’s Declassified, he was recently seen seemingly homeless in Riverside, California.

His mother spoke out earlier this week, but now Joseph Mendez Jr, Chase’s father, has broken his silence and revealed more about his situation.


Joseph told The Daily Mail that Tylor has struggled with substance issues for over a decade, but that when he’s himself he’s a “wonderful person.”

He explained: “For over a decade, the family has sought treatment options for Tylor, including support for substance use as well as mental health care.”

According to his father, Chase has been struggling with substance abuse since he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in 2015.

Chase’s family convinced him to go into rehab in Georgia in 2021, but he then rejected the treatment plan, with Joseph adding: “He later chose to discontinue medication and resumed substance use.”

After Chase rejected rehab, his father says that he returned to California in order to be closer to his mum, explaining: “His family has been trying for many years to get him the support he needs, but ultimately, he must be willing to accept help.”

In an interview at the start of the week, Chase explained that he’s not “actively homeless” and is planning on returning to Georgia soon.

He commented: “I’m not really active homeless at this time, I’m thinking that I would like to go see my dad, relatively shortly, in the state of Georgia.

“I have the whole setup to stay out there, a room out there hopefully […] Probably a housing assistance program in Georgia most likely.”

