Michael Philips

Man with world's smallest p*nis reveals mortifying way he discovered it was abnormally tiny

I’d never recover from this

Ellie Ring | Trends

Michael Philips believes he has the world’s smallest p*nis at under one inch, and it turns out there’s an utterly mortifying situation that meant he discovered his kit might be smaller than average.

Michael, who is still a virgin due to his p*nis actually being too small for him to even have sex, recalled the moment he started to realise he might have a medical problem.


He told IGV, Michael explained that when he was a teenager he thought he was simply “smaller than average.”

However, he realised he had an abnormally smaller than other guys when a girl from his high school saw it for the first time and laughed about its size.

He then realised when he was unable to have sex because of how small his p*nis is that he’d need to see his doctor, explaining: “The biggest challenges I’ve faced [are] having a sexual relationship and still being a virgin and being able to talk about it openly because of how embarrassing of a topic it is.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Phillips (@whutzhisphaze)


He continued: “The main reason I went to the doctor was because my penis is actually too small to have sex at all.

“I have had a couple experiences of having sex and wasn’t able to get it in and everything. From there I just stopped trying to date and lost interest in it.”

As for the effect that his microp*nis has on his relationships, Michael Philips admitted: “It impacted relationships in the sense that while there may be women out there totally accepting and wouldn’t mind, the process you have to go through and many times you have to explain your situation to new women has left me just avoiding them altogether.”

