Man with officially the world’s smallest p*nis opens up about his hardest struggle in life

The man with the smallest p*nis in the world has opened up about what he struggles with in life the most. Michael Phillips has been diagnosed with a microp*nis, and has shared updates on his condition throughout his life.

36-year-old Michael, who is from the US, has always been pretty open about his medical condition. He has previously posted on Instagram all about it. “Not everyone knows this but I unfortunately got stuck with a microp*nis condition being less than one inch,” he said in one post.

“Not many people know it’s a real condition and have been dealing with it forever but tomorrow I will be in Atlanta for a doctor consultation and enlargement surgery to see if what can be done to make it bigger. Those that follow me and support please wish me luck that I get good results. Not a joke.”

In a later post about his surgery, he added: “I’ve wanted to do this for the longest because everyone knows how how horrible being so small can be.”

Michael has now spoken further about just how hard his condition makes his life. Michael first figured out he was “smaller than average” as a child, but at the time he put it down to puberty and being a late bloomer.

Years later he had it looked at, and was diagnosed. He was officially told he had a microp*nis, which in scientific terms is one that measures shorter than three inches. He actually holds a Guinness World Record. Michael has now said he struggles with every day life.

Speaking to IGV, he said conversations around his condition are “embarrassing”, so he tries to avoid it. “I’m still not sure that I have yet fully come to terms with having a microp*nis,” he said.

“It wasn’t until joking about being a Guinness world holder that I realised I might actually have the world’s smallest. If I could go for it, I would – I think it could help bring more awareness.” He said he has learned that humour is the “way I deal with pretty much anything.”

He added: “I think the biggest misconception is that if a guy has a small p*nis, he just has a small p*nis, and not that there may be a medical thing going on. More people need to be aware that there is a medical condition called microp*nis.”

He said he hoped that by sharing more of his story, others might realise they are not alone. “I’ve learned that struggling does nothing but hurt you and nobody else,” Michael said. “You can choose to be happy just being here in this great world we live in. Find people you are confident in sharing your problem with, and they might surprise you with how understanding and accepting they are.”

Michael then spoke more about the “challenges” his condition has caused, and what the toughest part of it is. He said: “It impacted relationships in the sense that while there may be women out there totally accepting and wouldn’t mind, the process you have to go through and many times you have to explain your situation to new women has left me just avoiding them altogether.

“The biggest challenges I’ve faced [are] having a s*xual relationship and still being a virgin and being able to talk about it openly because of how embarrassing of a topic it is.”

