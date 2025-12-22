Passengers claim family put ‘dead grandmother’ on easyJet flight and pretended she was asleep

5 hours ago

Passengers have claimed a British family boarded their dead grandmother onto a flight, and pretended she was asleep. Multiple people on the flight have spoken out, and said they were concerned about the woman’s health, and it’s since been confirmed she has passed away.

On Thursday, this all began on a flight from Malaga to London Gatwick. Passengers on the flight claimed an 89-year-old woman was “already dead” when she boarded, due to how she looked as she came aboard in a wheelchair. Petra, a wellbeing expert and personal trainer, has a TikTok channel where she posted about the incident.

In a viral video, she said: “Easyjet! What were your ground staff thinking today? They asked the family five times if this woman was ok… she was clearly not ok! To the naked eye she looked like she was already dead, slumped unconscious in a wheelchair, so why would she be allowed on to the flight and then disrupt everyone’s plans.”

MailOnline has reported the woman was with five family members, who told staff she was unwell and had fallen asleep.

Petra has also spoken to The Sun, and explained that the woman was wheeled down the aisle of the plane, and looked “fragile” as carers surrounded her. She was placed in an assistance seat, with two carers around her. “People turned in their seats and went, ‘oh my god, she looks dead’,” Petra said.

“She was a fragile, old lady who was curled up and doubled over in a chair in a not very comfortable position. Anybody with eyes could see that she was not fit to fly and it wasn’t just me that thought it, it was everybody else that she went past.

“People sat in front of me even said they’d seen the people that were with her holding her head up. We all thought that she looked dead.”

It’s been reported that onboard staff did their final checks before takeoff, and then began to raise concerns that the woman had passed away. The plane delayed as emergency services checked on her. The woman was then pronounced dead.

Petra explained: “As soon as the plane turned around and the captain announced there had been a medical emergency, everybody turned to each other and said, ‘well we know why?’ Then we were all taken off the plane and back at the gates – that’s when everyone started complaining and asked how she was allowed on.”

She added: “I honestly feel sorry for the woman. She should have never have been allowed on that plane. I think it’s disgusting that she was allowed on but ultimately, the poor woman has lost her life.”

Another passenger wrote on Facebook: “easyJet – you are unbelievable! Why did you let a dead person on our flight?! Special assistance are responsible too; they should have raised the issue. I saw her wheeled onto the plane; someone was holding her head as they went past me! An actual doctor onboard [confirmed] she was already dead when they put her in her seat.”

However, easyJet has confirmed it had no reason to ban the woman from the flight as she had presented a “fit to fly” medical certificate. The company has denied claims the woman was dead when she boarded.

A spokesperson for easyJet said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the customer who sadly passed away, and we are offering support and assistance at this difficult time. She was permitted to fly because she had a medical ‘fit to fly’ certificate and was being supported by medical personnel during her journey.

“It was only after boarding the customer then required medical assistance and she sadly passed away. The wellbeing of our passengers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority and we would ask customers for their understanding in these circumstances.”

