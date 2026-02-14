The Tab

Skip the roses: London’s most unconventional Valentine’s Day dates

Because doing something unconventional will always be more fun.

Kamila Tran | Features

In London, Valentine’s Day usually means the same predictable cycle- overpriced set menus, red roses that die after three days, and couples queuing for blurry photos with the London Eye. Cute? Very. Original? Absolutely not. 

If you’d rather do literally anything else this February 14th, whether  single, taken or in a situationship, here are the most unconventional ways to spend Valentine’s Day in London.

Go to a rage room  

Why communicate your feelings when you can destroy a microwave with a baseball bat? London rage rooms let you pay to smash plates, TVs and random office equipment in a safe environment. It’s therapeutic and far more satisfying than sending a risky text to someone you shouldn’t.  

Head to Breakout London in Camden or Finsbury Park for large, well-supervised rooms with plenty of items to smash. Alternatively, Rage Studio London hosts smaller, private rooms ideal of you want a more intimate chaos session. 

Couples can release tension in a productive way, friends can bond over shared dating trauma and singles can simply enjoy destroying something without consequences. There’s also something deeply bonding about smashing things together. Shared chaos might be the strongest love language.

Trampolining  

Nothing strips away awkwardness faster than physical embarrassment. A trampoline park Valentine’s date sounds wholesome until you’re five minutes in, out of breath, realising you haven’t done cardio since 2020. 

Flip Out London in Havering or East London has wall to wall trampolines, foam pits and dodgeball zones. Oxygen Free jumping in Acton or North London also has huge trampoline arenas with obstacle courses and fitness zones.  

You will fall over, attempt flips you absolutely cannot do and laugh at each other constantly. It removes pressure to be impressive and charming because everyone looks slightly ridiculous bounding around in grippy socks. If the relationship doesn’t last, at least you’ll remember the time you both nearly wiped out attempting a backflip.  

Late night museum date  

If you want a Valentine’s plan that feels effortlessly cool, late night museum openings are elite. Several London museums stay open late and often have bars, music, and special exhibitions. For example, the Tate Modern, or the Natural History Museum.

It’s a low-pressure alternative to dinner where you can wander, talk, and judge art together instead of staring across a table. There’s also something very main character about walking through a museum at night- it feels cinematic without trying too hard.

Water rafting  

If you’re bored of calm, aesthetic Valentine’s plans, consider mild danger instead. London is home to actual white water rafting experiences where you can spend the day battling rapids rather than fighting for a dinner reservation.  

Lee Valley White Water Centre in Waltham Cross boasts an Olympic standard rafting course for thrill-seekers, whereas Watergate Rafting near Thamesmead has beginner friendly sessions if you’re just looking for fun chaos.  

You’ll be thrown into a raft together, given instructions you’ll probably ignore, and spend the next hour screaming, paddling and trying not to fall into freezing water. They say stressful situations reveal people’s true personalities, so consider this the ultimate relationship test.  

Ghost tour  

Instead of a predictable stroll along the Thames, try wandering through London at night hearing stories about ghosts, executions, and plague pits. Romantic? Debatable. Memorable? Absolutely. 

London Ghost Walks  or the Original London Ghost Tour run several tours through central London with spooky historical tales. 

Ghost tours are perfect for first dates because there’s never an awkward silence- you’re constantly walking, listening, and reacting to bizarre historical stories. Plus, it creates the perfect excuse to get close if things get scary.

Casino 

If you’re going to be dramatic this Valentine’s, fully commit. Dress up, head to a London casino, and pretend you’re in a film for the night. Set a strict budget- this is about vibes, not financial ruin. 

Empire Casino in Leicester Square is central, glitzy, and packed with games. There’s also the Casino at Hippodrome, one of London’s largest and most theatrical casinos. 

Even losing a small amount feels cinematic when you’re dressed well and holding a cocktail. It’s a great alternative to typical Valentine’s plans, and gives you stories to tell, which is more than most expensive dinners achieve. 

Go to a worst-rated restaurant 

Beans, lettuce and olives, anyone?

Instead of competing for a table at somewhere romantic, do the opposite: deliberately book a restaurant with questionable reviews.

London is full of places with chaotic Google ratings and dramatic one-star feedback, which makes for the perfect Valentine’s challenge. 

Read the worst reviews together before going in, order whatever people complained about most, and rate the experience yourselves. Either way, you’ll leave with a memorable story far more interesting than another predictable dinner where everyone is Instagramming their food. 

